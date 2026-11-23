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Photographs of a Japanese airport express train wrapped in Malaysian batik motifs circulated widely on social media over the past week, pairing 18-month-old promotional images with an update on Malaysia’s extended tourism campaign.

Lifestyle and travel pages on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok reposted images captured by Malaysian Kamal Zharif Kamaludin showing a Nankai Electric Railway Limited Express Rapi:t train in Osaka decorated with floral batik patterns, Visit Malaysia branding and the campaign’s two Malayan sun bear mascots, Wira and Manja.

Kamal Zharif is a writer, photographer, and actor based in Japan since 2014 (known for authoring the book I’m A Backpacker: Japan and appearing in the Oscar-winning Japanese film Drive My Car).

His photographs of the batik-wrapped Nankai train first circulated online in late April to early May 2025, when pages like ASEAN Culture & History and local Malaysian lifestyle accounts shared them.

While the November posts presented the train livery as current news, Tourism Malaysia and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) originally rolled out the Osaka train wrap in May 2025 for Expo 2025 Osaka.

Operated by Nankai Electric Railway, the Rapi:t service runs between Kansai International Airport and Namba Station in central Osaka.

The archived photographs resurfaced recently alongside an explanatory note saying the federal government extended the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign through 31 December, 2027, rebranding the drive as Visit Malaysia 2026–2027.

2027 Tourism Funding Tied to Results as Batik Debate Resurfaces

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing first announced the extension in April, and MOTAC officials stated in September that the longer runway was designed to give international travel markets time to recover from Strait of Hormuz shipping disruptions, airfare pressures and seasonal haze while pursuing a target of 47 million international arrivals.

Under Budget 2027, tabled in October, the federal government allocated RM935 million to the tourism sector, up from RM705 million in 2026.

On Friday (20 Nov), MOTAC said it would assess existing Visit Malaysia 2026 programmes on key performance indicators and return on investment before releasing additional 2027 funds.

According to MOTAC figures cited in Parliament, Malaysia recorded 32.26 million international visitor arrivals from January to September, up 2.4 per cent from the 31.5 million logged in the same nine-month period last year.

The November reports of the Nankai train also prompted recurring debates in social media comment sections between Malaysian and Indonesian users regarding batik origins and cultural attribution.

While wax-resist dyeing has ancient roots in Java and Indonesian batik was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2009, Malaysian batik developed as a distinct East Coast craft in Kelantan and Terengganu, known for brighter colours and large floral motifs rather than traditional Javanese geometric motifs.

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