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A group of men cut and hauled away roadside utility cables in broad daylight outside an entertainment hub on Jalan Tun Razak, fleeing in two vehicles after passers-by threw traffic cones at them in an incident that prompted a police investigation only after bystander footage circulated online.

According to a 38-second video uploaded to Threads by user @fauzeenasir, several men dressed in dark clothing and face coverings severed and pulled cables near a pedestrian overhead bridge outside TREC Kuala Lumpur.

The suspects loaded the cables into two vehicles—a black pickup truck and a black sedan—before driving off when approached by members of the public.

Footage showed several bystanders rushing toward the vehicles and hurling traffic cones to block their escape.

The social media post also said a uniformed security guard stationed nearby watched without intervening.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said police received a report of the incident at 9:50 AM on Saturday (21 Nov), after the viral video circulated, despite the theft occurring along a major monitored city thoroughfare.

The incident adds to a series of daytime cable thefts recorded across the Klang Valley in recent months, including cases at Jalan Jelatek, Bulatan Kampung Pandan, and Taman Seri Sentosa.

While Anthony Loke, during his time as Transport Minister, noted during the October Budget 2027 winding-up session that cable theft had disrupted rail and utility infrastructure, proposed amendments to impose mandatory jail terms and heavier penalties await Cabinet policy approval and are scheduled to be tabled in Parliament in early 2027.

Fadil stated that authorities are investigating the case under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft and Section 235 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for tampering with, removing, or damaging network facilities.

Police have requested individuals with dashcam recordings or information to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999, the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters at 03-9289 9222, or the nearest police station.

Public Calls for Scrap Copper Controls and Stiffer Penalties

Following the viral TREC Kuala Lumpur heist and recent rail disruptions, public commentary across social media and Malaysian news platforms has centred on choking off the black-market scrap copper pipeline rather than relying solely on street-level arrests.

Online commenters and industry observers have proposed regulating copper scrap similarly to controlled materials.

Suggestions include capping the amount of copper an individual can sell without a commercial permit (such as a 2kg limit) and requiring scrapyards to record every seller’s MyKad details, vehicle registration number, and material source for mandatory weekly submission to authorities.

Because thieves strip utility logos off cables and offload bare copper to roving 1-tonne and 3-tonne lorry collectors, members of the public and industry groups like the Malaysian Indian Metal Traders Association (Mimta) have called for surprise cross-agency audits on scrapyards and mobile collectors.

Commenters also urged authorities to impose heavy fines and immediately revoke the business licences of yards caught buying undocumented copper.

With copper fetching RM50 to RM60 per kilogram, the public and safety advocates such as Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye argued that current trespassing fines of RM300 to RM1,000 fail to deter syndicates.

Public suggestions include charging offenders with endangering public safety or infrastructure sabotage, alongside calls for mandatory prison sentences, whipping, and asset forfeiture of getaway vehicles.

READ MORE: Three Nights Running, RM1,000 Maximum Fine, RM1.25 Million Daily Delay: The ECRL Theft Problem

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