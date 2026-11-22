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Malaysia will end its 30-day visa-free entry facility for Indian citizens on 31 December, even as Chinese nationals continue to enjoy visa-free travel following an earlier restriction on Multiple Entry Visas (MEVs).

In a written parliamentary reply to Maran MP Ismail Abd Muttalib on Thursday (19 Nov), Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the visa exemption for Indian nationals will expire at the end of 2026 to allow stricter pre-arrival screening and entry controls.

According to a 17 November notice on the MyVISA portal, Indian passport holders will need a valid visa to enter Malaysia starting 1 January, 2027, with online applications opening on 1 December.

The exemption, originally introduced in December 2023 and extended through 2026, permitted Indian and Chinese visitors to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days for tourism, business, and social visits.

While social media posts circulated highlighting tighter MEV rules affecting Chinese nationals, the Home Ministry’s parliamentary reply noted that the restriction took effect on 1 September and applies across visa-exempt countries rather than revoking China’s visa-free arrangement.

Under official MyVISA guidelines, Chinese citizens holding ordinary or public affairs passports remain eligible for visa-free entry of up to 30 days per visit for tourism, business, or social visits, subject to a cumulative limit of 90 days within any 180-day period.

Since 1 September, the government has stopped issuing short-term social visit MEVs to visa-exempt nationals, restricting MEV applications nationwide to 31 eligible nationalities across four categories: business, fly-and-cruise, medical treatment, and wedding tourism.

Saifuddin also told Parliament that the government launched the Foreign Digital Identification (FDID) system on 1 November, linking foreign visitors’ travel documents to biometric records to create a single digital identity for border monitoring.

All incoming foreign visitors remain subject to entry point inspections—including return ticket verification, proof of accommodation, and sufficient funds—as well as the mandatory submission of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) within three days before arrival.

China and India Remain Top Tourism Markets

Both China and India rank among Malaysia’s largest international tourism source markets, underpinned by expanded air connectivity and visa exemptions.

According to Tourism Malaysia figures, Malaysia recorded 4.7 million visitor arrivals from China in 2025, marking a 25 per cent year-on-year increase.

Between January and August, Chinese arrivals reached 3.7 million—up 13.4 per cent from the same period the previous year—supported by roughly 750 weekly flights across more than 30 Chinese cities.

Tourism Malaysia noted that Chinese travellers are drawn to Malaysia’s linguistic and cultural familiarity, local gastronomy, island resorts, and heritage trails across destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Melaka, and Kota Kinabalu, with visitors averaging 5.7 nights per trip.

Meanwhile, arrivals from India rose 14.6 per cent to 1.56 million in 2025, up from 1.36 million in 2024, placing India among Malaysia’s top five visitor markets alongside Singapore, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Industry reports indicate Indian visitors favour Malaysia for short-haul leisure, shopping, family holidays, corporate Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), and destination weddings, alongside shared historical ties, temple heritage, and widespread availability of Indian cuisine.

Both markets also contribute to Malaysia’s healthcare travel sector, which generated RM3.3 billion from 1.8 million international patients in 2025.

However, Tourism Malaysia data showed Indian arrivals dipped 8.8 per cent to 1.08 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, following advisories from the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur warning nationals against misusing the 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment.

READ MORE: No Direct Flights, No Problem: Sarawak’s 64% China Surge

READ MORE: [Watch] Chinese Tourists Turn Penang Cable Car Into Battle Royale Over Perfect Photo Spot

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