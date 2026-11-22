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A high-level diplomatic announcement regarding the resettlement of 10,000 Rohingya refugees ended in a public retraction within sixty minutes on Friday (Nov 20), exposing a gap between Malaysia’s domestic Cabinet approvals and actual bilateral consent from Türkiye.

On Friday afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced on Facebook that the Malaysian Cabinet had approved a proposal to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Türkiye.

The statement said the relocation would follow a three-to-six-month Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme tailored to Turkish industrial needs, with Ankara agreeing to receive the participants.

Within one hour, the post disappeared from Ahmad Zahid’s social media accounts without explanation, and local news outlets subsequently removed their initial reports.

The announcement occurred less than 24 hours after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Thursday (19 Nov) that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya during its 2017 military operations and ordered reparations.

While Malaysia hosts approximately 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar and restricts their legal right to work domestically, Ahmad Zahid’s statement framed an internal Malaysian Cabinet proposal as a completed bilateral agreement with Ankara.

On Saturday night (21 Nov), Türkiye’s Centre for Combating Disinformation (DMM) issued a statement on X dismissing international media and social media claims regarding the 10,000-refugee relocation as unfounded.

The Turkish Directorate of Communications asked the public not to give credence to untrue content.

Domestic Context: Hostility and Deportation Hurdles

Following Ankara’s denial, Ahmad Zahid’s press secretary Shuhaimi Mohamed said on Threads that Malaysia remained committed to pursuing the relocation proposal.

Shuhaimi said the earlier statement was issued because efforts were underway, but that certain matters still required further clarification and coordination with relevant parties before the arrangement could proceed.

Migration specialists and former lawmakers, including Mahi Ramakrishnan and former Klang MP Charles Santiago, noted that key operational terms remain undisclosed:

Funding: Putrajaya has not specified whether Malaysia, Türkiye, or the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will finance the training and relocation costs.

Legal Status: Officials have not clarified whether participants would receive permanent residency in Türkiye or temporary work permits.

Domestic Policy: Critics noted the contrast between training refugees for Turkish employers while barring the same population from formal employment in Malaysia.

The misstep occurs against a backdrop of escalating anti-Rohingya hostility in Malaysia.

Research groups like Fortify Rights and the Lowy Institute report that online disinformation—such as false claims of demands for land and citizenship—has driven massive online petitions, public calls for expulsion, and local evictions.

With Putrajaya under heavy pressure over the cost of hosting over 126,000 UNHCR-registered Rohingya, authorities have increased immigration raids and repatriations.

Analysts note that demonstrating progress on refugee reduction carries significant political utility ahead of elections, even as the ICJ ruling complicates direct deportations to Myanmar.

READ MORE: Amnesty Condemns Malaysia: You Can’t Protect Refugees By Rounding Them Up

READ MORE: Rohingya Refugees Keep Getting Framed By Fake News – Why Do We Keep Falling For It?

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Anti-Rohingya Petition Surges, Now Civil Society Groups Are Pushing Back

READ MORE: Don’t Blame the People, Fix The System: MCA Man Urges Calm Amid Rohingya Tensions

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Rohingya Question: What The Petition Says, What The Anger Is About, And What The Facts Actually Show

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