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Prospective Pakistani applicants considering Malaysia’s long-term residency pitch face the same global financial entry barriers and 10-year property-holding rules applied to all foreign nationals, despite a high-profile promotional rollout backed by Malaysian diplomats in Karachi.

On Tuesday (17 Nov), the Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi hosted a media briefing led by Consul General Yunus Ibrahim to promote the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) residency programme.

Launched in 2002, MM2H is a Malaysian government-backed long-term residency initiative that grants renewable multiple-entry Social Visit Passes—ranging from five to 20 years—to qualifying foreign nationals who meet fixed-deposit and property-purchase requirements.

During the event, officials announced that Greenland Travels (Pvt) Ltd was appointed as the scheme’s authorised representative in Pakistan.

While public framing suggested a direct diplomatic channel, details from the briefing indicate the arrangement operates as a commercial tie-up between a single Malaysian agency licensed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC)—Malaya Corporate (MM2H)—and the Karachi-based travel firm.

Under MOTAC MM2H guidelines, foreign nationals cannot submit applications directly to the Malaysian government and must apply through a MOTAC-licensed Malaysian company.

Standard Global Rules Apply

Speaking at the briefing, Malaya Corporate (MM2H) Director Azizam Azizan stated that the programme operates under MOTAC’s updated framework across four categories: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Special Economic Zone/Special Financial Zone (SEZ/SFZ), which includes Forest City in Johor.

Pakistani applicants receive no bilateral discounts or country-specific exemptions. Every category requires foreign currency fixed deposits, mandatory residential property purchases, and minimum holding periods:

Silver Tier (5-year pass): Requires a USD 150,000 (approximately RM 617,000) fixed deposit and a minimum property purchase of RM 600,000.

Gold Tier (15-year pass): Requires a USD 500,000 (approximately RM 2.06 million) fixed deposit and a minimum property purchase of RM 1,000,000.

Platinum Tier (20-year pass): Requires a USD 1,000,000 (approximately RM 4.11 million) fixed deposit and a minimum property purchase of RM 2,000,000, alongside a RM 200,000 government participation fee.

SEZ/SFZ Tier (10-year pass): Requires a USD 65,000 (approximately RM 267,000) fixed deposit for applicants aged 21 to 49, or USD 32,000 (approximately RM 132,000) for applicants aged 50 and above, paired with a direct developer property purchase in designated zones such as Forest City.

Across all categories, applicants must hold their purchased Malaysian residential property for at least 10 years, unless upgrading to a higher-value property. Applicants aged under 50 must also reside in Malaysia for at least 90 cumulative days per year.

None of the categories grants permanent residency or citizenship.

Caution Against Unlicensed Operators

Consul General Yunus Ibrahim stated at the briefing that Malaysia welcomed 135,867 Pakistani visitors in 2025, marking a seven per cent increase over the previous year, while recording 42 million international tourist arrivals globally.

He advised prospective Pakistani applicants to deal exclusively with MOTAC-licensed companies and authorised representatives to avoid fraudulent operators, financial losses, and legal complications.

The warning comes amid ongoing Malaysian enforcement against visa misuse and illegal migration syndicates.

Between January and October, the Malaysian Immigration Department conducted 11,808 enforcement operations and detained 70,195 undocumented migrants—including Pakistani nationals—over offences such as overstaying social visit passes and working without valid permits.

Pakistani overseas employment authorities have also flagged cases of nationals entering Malaysia on tourist visas through unlicensed intermediaries before overstaying or falling victim to smuggling networks.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report noted that unregulated recruitment intermediaries charging high fees remain a primary driver of debt-based coercion and trafficking risks in Malaysia.

Greenland Travels CEO Abdul Kayium Abrahani said the agency would help Pakistani applicants with documentation and application procedures.