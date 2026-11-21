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A nasi kandar restaurant in Bentong, Pahang, has been ordered to close for 14 days under Malaysia’s Food Act 1983, less than eight weeks after launching its sixth outlet, after social media footage showed stray cats climbing onto dining tables.

According to an official closure notice displayed at the premises, the Ministry of Health (MOH) ordered Restoran Hussein—operating as Nasi Kandar Hussein Mutiara at Pusat Perniagaan Mutiaramas Gemilang—to shut from 11:00 PM on Friday (20 Nov) until 4 Dec.

The notice, issued under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983, stated that the food premises were found to be in an unsanitary condition likely to pose a danger to public health.

The 24-hour eatery opened its Bentong branch on 25 September, marking the chain’s sixth outlet alongside existing branches in the Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan, including Shah Alam, Gombak, Semenyih, and Senawang.

While new to Bentong’s local dining scene, the brand has built a following on social media—amassing over 62,000 TikTok followers—through viral promotions such as RM28.90 lamb shank sets.

The closure followed Facebook videos that circulated showing a stray tabby cat walking across dining tables and chairs inside the open-front eatery.

In a public Facebook post, Bentong animal rescuer Jessie Lee stated that she had taken the stray cats from the premises to be neutered and planned to rehome them so they would no longer enter food establishments.

Lee also said the public uploaded the footage to Facebook before the restaurant operators could address the situation, adding that publicising such clips risked affecting the livelihoods of local traders during difficult economic conditions.

How Section 11 Closure Orders Operate

Under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983, MOH officers issue a Perintah Tutup Premis Makanan (Order to Close Food Premises) only when an on-site inspection determines that a premises is in an unsanitary condition likely to pose a health hazard.

While public complaints or viral videos frequently trigger an inspection, enforcement protocols require officers to evaluate overall premises hygiene—including kitchen sanitation, food storage, pest control, and drainage—before issuing a closure directive.

The 14-day period stated on the notice functions as an administrative ceiling rather than a fixed penalty.

Operators issued a Section 11 directive may request a follow-up inspection from the District Health Office (Pejabat Kesihatan Daerah) once cleaning and corrective measures are completed, allowing the premises to reopen before the 14-day period expires if it passes verification checks.

Similar social media complaints have prompted rapid enforcement action under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 across Malaysia in recent months:

Bandar Sri Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan (Nov): State health authorities ordered an eatery closed after a customer posted viral claims of finding rodent droppings in fried noodles, with follow-up inspections uncovering flies on exposed food.

Kulim, Kedah (Oct): The Kedah State Health Department issued a Section 11 closure directive after a delivery rider shared footage of unsanitary conditions at an online-delivery kitchen; subsequent checks scored the premises at 37.5 per cent cleanliness and found rodent droppings and soiled equipment.

MyTOWN, Kuala Lumpur (Aug): Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) ordered a mall food outlet closed for two weeks from 26 August to 9 September after a customer uploaded video footage on Threads showing cockroaches on a plate of meat.

Danga Bay, Johor Bahru (Jun): Health authorities ordered a 24-hour restaurant to close after viral footage showed a rodent at a food counter, and operators conducted sanitisation work before re-inspection.

READ MORE: “We Could Have Stayed Open — We Didn’t”: IKEA Cheras Director Sets Record Straight On Hygiene Closure

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