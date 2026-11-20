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A Petaling Jaya Sessions Court fined 38-year-old dentist Dr Tong Soo Huan RM70,000 on Monday (16 Nov) after finding her guilty of two charges under the Dental Act 2018 involving the employment of an unregistered individual and allowing the worker to perform a dental procedure at her Damansara Utama clinic.

Judge Noor Ruzilawati Mohd Noor imposed a RM30,000 fine, or six months’ imprisonment in default, under Section 68 of the Act for employing an unregistered dental practitioner, and a RM40,000 fine, or seven months’ imprisonment in default, under Section 69(a) for allowing the individual to practise dentistry.

Both sections carry a maximum penalty of RM300,000 or up to six years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

According to court records reported by Free Malaysia Today, enforcement officers from the Selangor State Health Department inspected Dr Tong’s clinic along Jalan SS21/1 at 12.50 pm on 6 May, 2024.

Officers observed a female clinic assistant scanning a patient’s teeth using an iTero Element digital intraoral scanner while Dr Tong was away for lunch.

Neither the assistant—who held only a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) qualification—nor Dr Tong upon returning to the premises could produce registration or annual practising certificates issued by the Malaysian Dental Council.

Testimony from the Medical Device Authority during trial established that operating an intraoral scanner constitutes a clinical dental procedure restricted strictly to registered practitioners.

Debate Over Dental Assistant Scope and RM70,000 Fine

Charged on 10 January, 2025, Dr Tong contested the allegations before Judge Noor Ruzilawati ruled at the close of the defence case that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

During mitigation, defence counsel Rejinder Singh requested a lenient fine, stating that Dr Tong regretted the incident and would exercise greater caution.

Health Ministry prosecuting officer Dr Haznita Zainal Abidin requested a deterrent sentence, saying the penalty would warn private dental clinics against delegating regulated procedures to unqualified personnel.

In a commentary published by healthcare news portal CodeBlue, dental industry contributor Rachel Chin noted that while regulations exist to protect patients, the Dental Act 2018 provides registers only for dental surgeons, dental specialists, and dental therapists—with no statutory register, licence, or legally defined scope of practice for dental surgery assistants.

The commentary stated that classifying an optical intraoral scan—which uses a handheld camera rather than X-ray radiation—as an “unregistered dental practice” offence highlights a regulatory grey area regarding which chairside duties assistants may carry out and under what level of supervision.

On social media platforms including Instagram and Reddit’s r/malaysia forum, public reactions were divided.

Several commenters questioned the severity of the RM70,000 fine, arguing that an intraoral scanner is a non-invasive optical camera that is routinely operated by trained dental assistants in countries such as the United States, Singapore, and Australia.

Other users supported the enforcement action, stating that patients pay private clinic fees expecting procedures to be performed by qualified dentists and warning against clinics operating without a registered practitioner on site.

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