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A viral Facebook post on Thursday (19 Nov) by user Mohammad Saddam Sade urged motorists travelling along the Salor highway toward Pasir Mas to buy snacks from a mute woman selling items from a parked Proton Kancil.

According to the social media post, the vendor operates before a BHP petrol station along the route, displaying a handwritten banner on the vehicle’s rear window listing “Popia Nestum RM3” and “Keropok RM2”.

The post stated that the vendor is a person with disabilities (OKU) who is mute, and added that small purchases from passing drivers are significant to her livelihood.

After the post circulated across Kelantan community groups, multiple local Facebook users commented that the vehicle is parked along a fast-moving highway bend (selekoh) with limited space to stop.

Commenters Saruddin Abbas, Shukri Salleh, and Ruzlan Hasan noted in the thread that the location poses collision risks for drivers attempting to brake suddenly or pull over, and suggested moving the operation near a petrol station or installing warning signage 50 metres ahead.

In a subsequent comment on the thread, Mohammad Saddam said he tried to advise the vendor to relocate to a safer spot but could not communicate because he is not fluent in sign language.

He asked individuals proficient in sign language to visit the location and help explain the traffic hazard to her.

Absence of Digital Payment and Licensing Constraints

Several users in the comment section requested a bank account number or DuitNow QR code to send remote financial transfers.

Mohammad Saddam replied that the vendor does not possess a bank account or QR payment facility, meaning transactions currently require physical stops along the highway shoulder.

Separately, commenter Azuan Wan said roadside vendors often sell from vehicle boots rather than setting up tables and canopies because operating without a municipal trading licence risks seizure of goods by local enforcement authorities seizing goods.

Another commenter, Azadirazi Mohd Ali, said the vendor previously sold snacks by bicycle and motorcycle before switching to the Proton Kancil.

Separate posts regarding the same vendor have also appeared across other social media platforms.

On Tuesday (17 Nov), two days before the Facebook post, TikTok account @pak.intelligence uploaded video footage showing the vendor operating along the Salor–Pasir Mas stretch before the BHP station and called on local residents to buy her snacks.

On Thursday (19 Nov), Threads user @kingjulau reposted the appeal to support the seller, prompting replies from users who noted the road hazard and suggested relocating the stall outside a convenience store or residential area (taman) to allow safer customer parking.

Meanwhile, the original Facebook post was cross-shared across Kelantan community pages including Info Warga Machang and AMBO ORE PASIR PUTEH.

Road Traffic and Local Council Regulations

Under Malaysian law, selling or purchasing goods on public roads and highway shoulders outside designated parking bays is an offence.

According to Road Transport Department (JPJ) advisories on Rule 10A of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, Rule 10A(1) prohibits selling or offering goods to persons inside vehicles on any public road or junction, while Rule 10A(2) prohibits motorists from buying goods under those conditions.

Under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act 1987, violations carry a court fine of up to RM2,000 or up to six months’ imprisonment, while JPJ enforcement officers issue compounds of between RM150 and RM300.

Additionally, operating a roadside food business within Kota Bharu without a valid hawker permit violates the Kota Bharu Municipal Council (MPKB-BRI) Hawkers By-Laws 1986, under which local authorities issue compounds and confiscate goods from vendors operating along road reserves or bends.

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