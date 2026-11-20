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A ministerial climbing expedition to place prayer direction signs on Malaysia’s highest peak has prompted public debate over religious boundaries on a mountain held sacred in indigenous Kadazandusun tradition.

On Tuesday (17 Nov), the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Hasan announced the installation of verified kiblat direction markers at rest stops along the Mount Kinabalu climbing trail.

JAKIM said the Sabah State Mufti’s Department verified the markers to help Muslim climbers determine the direction of Mecca during prayers.

Online commentators in Sabah questioned the necessity of permanent federal religious signage inside Kinabalu Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site traditionally revered as Aki Nabalu by local communities.

Users on Sabah social media pages such as Sabah First Info and Sayang Sabah asked whether other religious groups would be permitted to erect symbols such as crosses on the mountain without sparking objections.

Other commentators stated that climbers already rely on smartphone compasses and prayer applications.

Conversely, some said the markers are simple prayer-direction signs and urged the public not to overreact, noting the signage does not threaten Sabah’s interfaith harmony.

Mufti Rejects Claims of Exclusivity

On Thursday (19 Nov), Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar said the markers serve only as practical amenities for Muslim hikers and do not grant any single religion exclusive rights.

Bungsu noted that the markers do not prevent followers of other faiths from praying on the mountain.

He added that any religious group requiring specific facilities may submit formal applications to Sabah Parks for approval.

Official state records indicate that the November trail markers follow an earlier state-led installation on the same mountain.

In October 2025, the Sabah State Mufti’s Office, the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM), and Sabah Parks erected an official kiblat monument at KM8, at an elevation of 3,930.4 meters above sea level.

According to a Sabah Chief Minister’s Department statement, the Malaysia Book of Records certified the KM8 structure as the nation’s highest kiblat marker.

The latest signage announcement also occurred two weeks after separate local friction regarding mountain management.

On 4 November, the Mount Kinabalu Native Customary Advisory Council publicly distanced itself from ongoing construction work near Sayat-Sayat and Gurkha Hut, saying contractors had requested a traditional Monogit ritual in March without disclosing the full scope of the building work.

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