Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Independent preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung published a Facebook statement on 19 November, asking former Damansara Member of Parliament Tony Pua to obtain a response from Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh regarding a 2023 social media post by Kingdomcity founder Mark Varughese.

Wong noted that Pua recently shared five pages of purported declassified minutes from the 18 September Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting.

Those minutes recorded that Yeoh and Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar objected to allowing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve his remaining sentence under house arrest, and that Yeoh signed the conditional pardon order after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong issued a royal command.

In the post, Wong said that because Pua obtained those official records so quickly, Pua could help answer a question Wong first posed in 2023.

BN Demands Declassification Proof

Wong asked whether Yeoh agrees or disagrees with Varughese’s 2023 statement, “I pray for Israel.”

Wong stated that his inquiry stems from Yeoh’s position as a Malaysian Cabinet minister, noting that Malaysia maintains no diplomatic ties with Israel and holds an official stance against Israeli military actions in Palestine.

Wong added that he is ethnic Chinese and stated that the inquiry should not be framed as a racial, religious, or anti-DAP issue—a remark made amid long-standing criticism from non-Muslim commentators and politicians who have accused the preacher of targeting his own ethnic community, and following an ongoing defamation suit filed against him by DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers held a press conference demanding that the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department and the Attorney-General’s Chambers clarify within 24 hours whether the Pardons Board minutes Pua posted were officially declassified.

Context of the 2023 Post and Past Court Rulings

Public records show no evidence that Yeoh supports Israel or Zionism.

Wong’s claim relies entirely on guilt by association—linking Yeoh to the 2023 social media post made by her church’s founder, rather than anything Yeoh herself has said or done.

According to archived media reports from 2023, Varughese’s full 10 October 2023 Instagram caption stated that he was praying “for Israel and the devastation caused to innocent people on both sides from the blatant violence initiated by extremist group Hamas.”

Yeoh has not issued public statements supporting Israel, and previously shared DAP statements condemning Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Separately, in January, the Court of Appeal ruled in Yeoh’s favour in her defamation suit against former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan, with the three-judge panel finding that previous claims linking Yeoh’s Christian faith and church affiliations to alleged political agendas lacked evidence and were defamatory.

READ MORE: Chinese Families Accept Christian Converts But Accuse Muslim Converts Of Betrayal?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.