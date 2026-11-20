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Dubai-based airline Emirates ranked first overall with a score of 94.29 points in TIME and Statista’s inaugural World’s Best Airlines 2027 rankings, ahead of Qatar Airways at 94.16 points and Air New Zealand at 93.47 points.

The carrier also placed first in the Best Value and Business Travel categories, and third in the Most Family Friendly category.

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark said the results followed investments across cabin products and ground services, a US$7 billion (RM28.78 billion) retrofit programme covering 108 aircraft, and complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi across 74 aircraft.

Among Southeast Asian carriers in TIME’s published Top 25 overall rankings, Singapore Airlines placed fourth with 93.32 points and Philippine Airlines placed 23rd with 91.05 points.

Neither Malaysia Airlines nor AirAsia appeared in the Top 25 overall table, which had a cut-off score of 90.89 points, or in any of the published Top 20 category sublists for Passengers’ Choice, Most Reliable, Most Family Friendly, Best Value, Business Travel, or Long-Haul Travel.

Per TIME and Statista’s methodology, the 2027 evaluation combined global passenger satisfaction surveys conducted between 27 July and 4 Sept with flight-performance data from UK-based aviation tracker OAG, which monitors global airline schedules, delays, and cancellations across more than 30 million flights operated between July 2025 and June 2026.

Airlines required an annual passenger volume of at least three million and sufficient survey and operational data coverage to qualify among the 100 recognised carriers.

By comparison, in the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards announced in September, Malaysia Airlines placed 21st globally, and AirAsia ranked 26th overall while retaining the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline title for a 17th consecutive year.

How TIME’s List Compares With Established Airline Rankings

TIME’s inaugural 2027 ranking enters an aviation awards landscape dominated by longer-running benchmarks that measure different operational and passenger variables.

According to aviation industry analyses, the UK-based Skytrax World Airline Awards—established in 1999 and drawn from 24.8 million passenger survey responses in 2026—focuses on cabin service and traveller sentiment, naming Singapore Airlines (SIA) first and Emirates sixth in September.

Other global benchmarks evaluate narrower criteria: AirlineRatings.com assesses fleet safety records, incident history, and editorial product checklists, while aviation analytics firm Cirium measures on-time arrival punctuality within 15 minutes of schedule.

Unlike single-metric lists, the TIME–Statista index weights passenger feedback alongside hard OAG flight-reliability data and enforces a three-million annual passenger floor, a formula that elevated high-volume carriers such as Delta Air Lines (sixth), China Southern Airlines (eighth), and Ryanair (first in reliability) above several traditional luxury winners.

Emirates Operations, Passenger Demand, and Lounge Access in Malaysia

In Malaysia, Emirates has operated flights since October 1996, expanding from three weekly services to 21 weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Dubai.

Emirates Malaysia Country Manager Saeed Mubarak said the carrier has transported nearly 12 million passengers to and from Malaysia over the past three decades and will deploy a second daily Airbus A380 on the Kuala Lumpur–Dubai route from 1 December—joining its existing daily A380 and Airbus A350 services—to meet winter travel demand.

Through a codeshare agreement with Batik Air Malaysia signed in October 2023, Emirates connects passengers via Kuala Lumpur to five domestic destinations—Penang, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching—as well as Singapore, Jakarta, and Denpasar.

At KLIA, Emirates permanently closed its dedicated branded lounge in the Satellite Building in September 2020; eligible First Class, Business Class, and Skywards Gold and Platinum passengers departing from Kuala Lumpur are now directed to third-party partner facilities such as the Global Lounge in KLIA Terminal 1.

On Malaysian travel forums such as Lowyat.NET, users note that flying Emirates’ double-decker Airbus A380 on both legs (e.g., KL–Dubai–Zurich/London) is a major draw in Economy because of quieter cabins, wider 18-inch seats, generous baggage allowances, and a vast in-flight entertainment library.

READ MORE: Malaysia Wants 47 Million Tourists, It Just Signed A One-Year Deal With One Airline To Help Get There

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