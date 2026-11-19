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A viral social media post questioning why Malaysian Chinese users keep money in Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet has triggered widespread online debate over tax evasion and daily dividends, even as official financial guidelines show that e-wallet balances are fully traceable and lack deposit insurance.

The discussion began when Facebook page Ilham Media MY asked followers why many Chinese Malaysians store funds in the application and what benefits the platform offers.

In the comments section, several users attributed the habit to daily investment returns, cross-border QR payments in China and Thailand, and purchases on Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Pinduoduo, while one commenter remarked sarcastically that users only transfer excess cash into the e-wallet after reaching their bank savings account limits.

Other commenters alleged that storing funds in e-wallets allows users to avoid income taxes or conceal cash from authorities.

Some also suggested avoiding the platform on racial or religious grounds, while several Chinese users pushed back against the post’s premise, questioning the racial framing, asking how the page administrator verified the claim, and saying declaring income helps build credit profiles for bank loans.

Regulated Like a Bank, Insured Like an Investment

According to the Touch ‘n Go eWallet Help Centre, users who activate the GO+ feature place their balances into the Principal e-Cash Fund, a Shariah-compliant money market unit trust regulated by the Securities Commission Malaysia.

Financial comparisons note that GO+ offers projected returns of up to 3.2 per cent per annum, credited daily, with no capital guarantee.

At 3.2 per cent per annum, the maximum Premium wallet balance of RM20,000 generates about RM1.75 per day, falling short of the RM3 daily toll payout claimed by some commenters.

Furthermore, TNG eWallet operates under Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) regulations requiring electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) identity verification, linking accounts directly to users’ identification numbers and domestic bank accounts.

While standard e-wallet funds are held in trust accounts at licensed banks, both TNG Digital and financial guides confirm that GO+ is classified as an investment product and is not protected by Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM).

From Toll Cards to Daily Finance: How TNG Evolved

The online debate also reflects how far Touch ‘n Go has moved beyond its origins as a highway toll payment card introduced in 1997.

Following a 2017 joint venture between Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd and Ant Group to establish TNG Digital, the application has expanded from a transport payment tool into a broader financial platform offering micro-investments, insurance, remittances, and cross-border payments.

TNG Digital says the platform serves 26 million verified users and 13.5 million monthly active users.

Industry data compiled by ZenWeb from an April Ipsos survey indicates that 81 per cent of Malaysian e-wallet users rely on Touch ‘n Go eWallet, ahead of Maybank’s MAE at 53 per cent and ShopeePay at 9 per cent.

TNG Digital recorded its first full-year net profit of RM103.23 million in 2025, with non-payment services such as wealth management and insurance accounting for more than half of its revenue.

Meanwhile, international visitors spent over RM1 billion through the platform in the first half of 2026, while outbound Malaysian users can scan and pay across more than 50 countries through the Alipay+ network.

Beyond the digital app, Touch ‘n Go’s physical NFC transit cards have also evolved into sought-after collector’s items through limited-edition brand partnerships.

Following earlier tie-ups with homegrown names such as Inside Scoop, Mister Potato, and local illustrators like Loka Made and ThatDania, the operator marked both its own and Pokémon’s 30th anniversaries in October by releasing its first blind-pack series.

The Pokémon 30th Anniversary NFC cards—featuring eight Generation 1 designs, including a secret mystery card—retailed at RM29 per blind pack or RM232 for a guaranteed full set of eight.

Most recently, earlier this month, Touch ‘n Go also introduced the RM49.90 Touch ‘n Go Business Card—a seven-year NFC smart card that pairs standard toll, transit, and parking payments with instant digital contact sharing via phone tap or QR scan, alongside custom branding options for corporate teams.

READ MORE: Touch ‘n Go Drops Pokémon Blind Packs: RM29 Luck, RM232 Guarantee

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