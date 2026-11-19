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Drivers in Kuala Lumpur who deal with daily traffic jams now have an indoor spot where throwing virtual oil slicks at other cars will not land them a traffic summons.

According to BattleKart Kuala Lumpur, the venue is holding its media preview on Wednesday (Nov 18) before opening its doors to the public on Thursday (Nov 19) at Longhaus KL along Jalan Chan Sow Lin.

The arena is touted as Asia’s first augmented-reality electric go-karting track, turning an old industrial area into a giant, interactive video-game floor.

Each zero-emission electric kart is packed with onboard sensors and electronics that read the digital track projected onto the floor, automatically slowing or speeding the kart whenever a driver hits a virtual obstacle or grabs a speed boost.

Evolt Karting KL Sdn Bhd, founded by Malaysian international racing driver Weiron Tan, runs the local operation, while Belgian engineer Sébastien Millecam invented the original BattleKart concept in 2015.

The new track sits at Lot G02 inside Longhaus KL, a growing automotive and lifestyle hub tucked right into the Chan Sow Lin industrial belt.

Seven Game Modes on a Projected Floor

Unlike conventional go-kart circuits that rely on physical barriers and lap timers, BattleKart projects the track layout, boundaries, and interactive items directly onto the indoor floor.

Gameplay: Drivers pilot electric go-karts over projected power-up pads to collect virtual rockets, shields, speed boosts, and oil slicks.

Game Modes: The facility offers seven modes, including BattleRace, BattleColor, BattleSnake, BattleFoot, BattleVirus, BattlePool, and BattleWanted.

Session Format: Each session lasts approximately 15 minutes, including boarding and disembarking, and accommodates two to 10 players per heat.

The operator confirmed that tickets cost RM99 per person for a bundle of three games.

Walk-In Entry: The arena opens strictly on a walk-in basis starting Nov 19, operating daily from 10am to midnight.

Height Rule: The venue has no minimum age limit; participants must be at least 145cm (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

Slim Chickens Opens Inside BattleKart Venue

Drivers who finish a 15-minute virtual race do not need to leave the former industrial lot for food, as American fast-casual chain Slim Chickens has opened an outlet inside the BattleKart venue at Longhaus KL.

Founded in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 2003 by Tom Gordon and Greg Smart, the brand operates more than 300 restaurants worldwide and entered Malaysia as its first Asian market.

The Longhaus KL branch marks its third Malaysian location, joining existing outlets at SS15 in Subang Jaya and NU Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, as part of a broader plan to open between nine and 12 local stores over two to three years.

Unlike conventional fast-food chains, Slim Chickens Malaysia Marketing Director Shuen Chiu said the brand focuses on fresh, buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders cooked to order, served with 12 house-made dipping sauces. The halal-certified menu also features crispy wings, Texas toast, and locally tailored items such as boneless chicken chop with rice.

Since its Malaysian debut, local diners and food reviewers on social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok have frequently compared the brand to a halal version of Chick-fil-A.

Several users in a Subang Jaya community discussion on Facebook agreed that the chicken is prepared fresh upon order and features meaty thigh cuts in a lighter batter rather than a heavy, crunchy coating.

The writer tasted the tenders at the preview and found that the meat stayed juicy inside without excessive oil, though pricing sits slightly above standard fast-food chains.

All photos by the writer.

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