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A male motorist lost a 47-gram gold necklace in a daylight snatch theft while refuelling his vehicle at a Petronas petrol station.

Front dashcam footage timestamped 9 November at 11:52 a.m. shows the man in a black T-shirt and beige shorts standing beside a fuel pump, his back to the driveway.

A lone suspect wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a helmet with a tinted visor approaches from behind on a motorcycle without a visible rear registration plate.

The rider pulls alongside the victim, reaches out with one hand, and pulls the gold chain from the motorist’s neck in approximately one second before speeding off.

The victim remained upright and did not sustain visible physical injuries during the incident.

According to Facebook posts by users Sandy Tan and Wen Chong sharing the footage, the stolen chain weighed 47 grams.

Based on Malaysian market rates at the time of writing (18 Nov), 47 grams of 916 gold carries a spot value of RM21,526.94, while 999 gold carries a spot value of RM23,500.94, according to HargaEmas.my.

Retail prices listed by Poh Kong place 47 grams of 916 gold at RM27,965 and 999 gold at RM30,315, excluding workmanship charges.

Public Urged to Avoid Wearing Visible Jewellery at Petrol Stations

Social media users noted the irony of a male motorist becoming a snatch-theft target in broad daylight while performing a routine errand at a busy forecourt.

In the online post, Tan said the victim was preparing to pump petrol when the rider approached.

Tan also listed public safety reminders advising motorists to avoid wearing visible gold jewellery in public, monitor surrounding motorcycles at petrol stations, and refrain from resisting armed or fleeing suspects to protect personal safety.

Visual markers in the footage, including a Petronas station layout adjacent to a McDonald’s drive-thru and a nearby vehicle bearing a Kuala Lumpur registration prefix, indicate the incident occurred in the Klang Valley.

Police have not officially confirmed the exact Petronas station, and the original posts have not named it, though visual clues and social media reposts point strongly to Selangor / the Klang Valley.

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