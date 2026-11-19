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A Grab delivery rider halted his motorcycle during morning traffic in SS2 to assist an elderly man with a walking stick across a busy road junction.

According to a Facebook post by Lilian Wong in the TTDI Group, the incident occurred at approximately 9:55 a.m. near the RHB Bank traffic light in SS2, Petaling Jaya.

Wong said she noticed an elderly man leaning on a walking stick while standing on a road divider, waiting to cross.

When the traffic light turned red, a Grab rider travelling from the opposite direction pulled his motorcycle over.

Photographs taken through Wong’s car side mirror show the rider in a dark jacket and helmet walking alongside the pedestrian.

Wong wrote that the rider raised one hand to signal oncoming motorists to stop, escorted the elderly man across the carriageway, and helped him step over a large roadside drain before returning to his motorcycle.

Social media users noted the contrast between delivery riders often criticised for rushing against the clock and a rider pausing a paid delivery shift to escort a stranger across traffic.

In her post, Wong said the rider took time out of a busy schedule to help the pedestrian and noted that the act showed compassion across racial lines.

(Pix: Lilian Wong/TTDI Group)

Cross-Racial Public Assistance in Malaysia

The SS2 incident joins a recurring series of documented roadside interventions across Malaysia in which citizens from different ethnic backgrounds assist elderly or stranded strangers.

Taman Melawati Intersection: Footage circulated by Gempak and Malay Mail documented multiple motorists and motorcyclists stopping at a Kuala Lumpur traffic light to carry an elderly woman and her walking frame across a multi-lane road.

Multi-Racial Pedestrian Escort: Video shared by The Sun Malaysia recorded a Chinese woman and an Indian woman walking alongside an elderly Malay pedestrian to guide her across urban traffic.

Penang and Kuala Lumpur Roadside Aid: Reports published by Good News Malaysia and RAAGA documented a Malay youth guiding an elderly Chinese man using a walking stick across a Penang thoroughfare, as well as a Malay motorcyclist pushing a stranded elderly Chinese motorist’s vehicle off a Kuala Lumpur highway.

Delivery Rider Interventions: Separate reports by New Straits Times and The Sun Malaysia recorded delivery riders halting active shifts to escort an elderly woman across a night crossing and push a wheelchair user clear of oncoming vehicles.

Petaling Jaya Late-Night Motorcycle Repair: Reports by Free Malaysia Today and Malay Mail documented a Malay mobile mechanic (@minyakhitamjalanan) waiving a RM145 repair bill at 12:30 AM for a stranded Chinese motorcyclist whose chain had snapped, after noticing the rider held only RM176 in his e-wallet.

Commenters across social media platforms frequently cite such everyday roadside interactions as practical demonstrations of Malaysian social cohesion.

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