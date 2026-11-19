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Online users in Malaysia continue to lock their digital accounts with six-digit number strings that take less than a second to crack, even as data breaches and cyber threats mount nationwide.

According to the eighth annual Top 200 Most Common Passwords report released by password manager NordPass and threat-exposure firm NordStellar, the string “000000” appeared 120,617 times in leaked Malaysian datasets between September 2025 and September 2026.

The sequence “123456” ranked second with 83,896 instances, followed by “111111” at 77,060 instances.

Half of Malaysia’s top 20 breached passwords consisted entirely of numbers, including “12345678” in sixth place, “888888” in eighth place, and “1234” in thirteenth place.

Other entries relied on keyboard patterns and basic capitalisations such as “Nn123123” in fourth place, “Asd123” in fifth, and “password” in eleventh.

PIN-Style Habits Meet High Breach Exposure Across Southeast Asia

Malaysian cybersecurity practitioner Murugason R. Thangaratnam told the South China Morning Post that the local rankings reflect older or PIN-style online services that prioritise user convenience over minimum complexity checks.

Meanwhile, global data across 44 countries showed “123456” remained the world’s most common leaked password for the seventh time in eight years, appearing over 7.23 million times alongside pop culture references such as “Lebron0319”, “roblox.com1”, and “skibiditoilet”.

NordPass and Nord Security head of product Karolis Arbaciauskas said users creating non-random master passwords should use a long passphrase combining two or three words rather than short, predictable strings, and enable multi-factor authentication.

Compared with other nations in the NordPass study, Malaysia’s heavy reliance on pure number sequences mirrors non-Latin script markets such as Thailand, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, whereas Latin-alphabet countries like Finland, the United Kingdom, and the United States leaned more heavily toward word-based credentials such as “admin” and variations of “password”.

Separately, data cited by Business Today in May placed Malaysia sixth in Southeast Asia for overall cyberattacks, recording an average of 152 breached accounts per 100 people compared with the regional average of 55.

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