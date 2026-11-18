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Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has responded to criticism from political opponents and an academic regarding the RM1,000 land lease renewal for the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH).

Nga, also DAP deputy chairman, said in a Facebook post that a similar nominal premium of RM1,000 was granted in 2021 for the Convent Bukit Nanas school extension.

The 99-year lease renewal, announced by Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh, adjusted the premium down from a commercial estimate of RM4.67 million after the site’s status was restricted to institutional use.

UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh publicly questioned the valuation cut, asking how a plot in Kuala Lumpur could hold no commercial value and suggesting the funds could support public housing tenants.

From Language Critics To Policy Calls: Reactions Widen Over KLSCAH Lease Deal

National Council of Professors senior fellow Professor Emeritus Datuk Teo Kok Seong, who previously drew police investigations and backlash from Chinese leaders in 2024 over remarks claiming vernacular schools hinder national unity, also criticised the decision, describing the reduction from RM4.67 million to RM1,000 as unreasonable and potentially controversial.

Teo, a retired linguistics professor, further noted the timing, following a leadership change in the Federal Territories portfolio, and said Bahasa Melayu was not given priority during the announcement ceremony.

In response, Nga highlighted the historic status of the gazetted National Heritage site, citing past contributions such as donations to the national mosque fund in 1961 and relief efforts during the 1969 crisis.

The Teluk Intan MP maintained that strict institutional zoning bars commercial projects and urged critics to direct inquiries through proper parliamentary channels.

Meanwhile, Parti Bersama Malaysia (BERSAMA) leader Lee Chean Chung welcomed the KLSCAH lease premium exemption as a positive step, while questioning how other historic sites would be treated and urging Putrajaya to introduce a uniform policy so preservation efforts are not limited to specific buildings.

Rival Parties Align As Chinese Guilds Rebuke Teo Kok Seong

The dispute also prompted a rare alignment between rival parties and strong pushback from Chinese community groups.

MCA Secretary-General Datuk Chong Sin Woon backed Putrajaya’s decision as reasonable and justified, noting that KLSCAH gave up commercial redevelopment potential to preserve a landmark where MCA was founded in 1949 and where former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi held his wedding in 1965.

Meanwhile, Federation of Sri Aman and Betong Divisions Chinese Associations president Datuk Dr Ngu Piew Seng described Teo’s remarks as inflammatory and divisive, stating that criticising one’s own community does not make someone more patriotic or Malaysian.

On the opposition bench, Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim from PAS posed four public questions regarding the land size, leasehold restrictions, and whether a clawback clause applies if the property is later used for commercial purposes.

READ MORE: Chinese Assembly Hall Gives Up Condo Rights For RM1,000 KL Lease Renewal

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