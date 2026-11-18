Rival Parties Unite Over RM1,000 Lease: DAP, MCA And BERSAMA Defend KLSCAH Renewal
Leaders from DAP, MCA, and BERSAMA, along with Chinese guild associations, unite in defending the RM1,000 land premium granted to the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall, countering criticism from UMNO Youth and academic Professor Emeritus Datuk Teo Kok Seong.
Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has responded to criticism from political opponents and an academic regarding the RM1,000 land lease renewal for the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH).
Nga, also DAP deputy chairman, said in a Facebook post that a similar nominal premium of RM1,000 was granted in 2021 for the Convent Bukit Nanas school extension.
From Language Critics To Policy Calls: Reactions Widen Over KLSCAH Lease Deal
National Council of Professors senior fellow Professor Emeritus Datuk Teo Kok Seong, who previously drew police investigations and backlash from Chinese leaders in 2024 over remarks claiming vernacular schools hinder national unity, also criticised the decision, describing the reduction from RM4.67 million to RM1,000 as unreasonable and potentially controversial.
In response, Nga highlighted the historic status of the gazetted National Heritage site, citing past contributions such as donations to the national mosque fund in 1961 and relief efforts during the 1969 crisis.
The Teluk Intan MP maintained that strict institutional zoning bars commercial projects and urged critics to direct inquiries through proper parliamentary channels.
Rival Parties Align As Chinese Guilds Rebuke Teo Kok Seong
The dispute also prompted a rare alignment between rival parties and strong pushback from Chinese community groups.
MCA Secretary-General Datuk Chong Sin Woon backed Putrajaya’s decision as reasonable and justified, noting that KLSCAH gave up commercial redevelopment potential to preserve a landmark where MCA was founded in 1949 and where former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi held his wedding in 1965.
On the opposition bench, Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim from PAS posed four public questions regarding the land size, leasehold restrictions, and whether a clawback clause applies if the property is later used for commercial purposes.