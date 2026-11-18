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Six years after the pandemic shut down Sandakan’s only major high-rise hotel, the familiar 26-storey tower at Sandakan Harbour Square has quietly come back to life as Ormond Sandakan.

Instead of tearing down the landmark and starting from scratch, hospitality firm Ormond Group took the empty shell of the former Four Points by Sheraton Sandakan and gave it a complete top-to-bottom makeover, turning a dormant concrete giant into a sleek coastal retreat with rooms starting below RM 300 a night.

The story behind the opening is a classic case of old bones getting a fresh, tailored suit.

The building opened in the early 2010s, closed in 2020, and stood vacant on the waterfront until early 2026.

Led by executive chairman Lim Kian Onn, Ormond Group—the same team behind Kuala Lumpur’s The RuMa Hotel & Residences and The Chow Kit—brought its signature boutique sensibility to East Malaysia.

Inside the 299 rooms and suites, warm timber, brass accents, and soft lighting have replaced cold corporate finishes, making a massive city tower feel surprisingly residential.

Rather than relying on generic resort decor, the interiors lean heavily into Sandakan’s own history and coastal character.

Art, Altitude, and Affordable Luxury on the Bay

Curated local storytelling weaves through the rest of the building so it never feels like a generic chain hotel.

Curators Liza Ho of OurArt Projects and artist Ong Chia Koon filled the spaces with meaningful details, from archival photographs of early-1900s Sandakan lining the guest corridors to monochrome pieces depicting the iconic Batu Sapi rock formation and custom calligraphy near the arrival lobby.

That same sense of place carries up to Level 13, home to the hotel’s undisputed showpiece: a breezy outdoor infinity pool whose edge visually melts straight into Sandakan Harbour, the surrounding town skyline, and the open Sulu Sea beyond.

Surrounded by plush sunloungers, a dedicated children’s wading pool, and Bayu poolside bar, the deck turns into the best vantage point in town at golden hour as the heat fades and the sun drops over the bay.

Downstairs and up on the pool level, the dining lineup leans just as heavily into Sabah’s coastal bounty.

Wood-fired Mediterranean restaurant Pietro anchors the ground floor with Josper-grilled meats and local seafood, while RASA on Level 13 reimagines Malaysian classics using Sabahan ingredients right beside the water.

For travellers passing through Sandakan on their way to Sepilok or the Kinabatangan River, the biggest surprise remains the price tag.

Standard 31-square-metre rooms open around RM 267 to RM 310 per night, delivering five-star design polish at mid-range transit rates.

Early reviews on Tripadvisor and Booking.com praise the breakfast spread, sunset views from the pool deck, and fresh interiors, though a few guests note minor maintenance hiccups tied to the building’s decade-old plumbing and lifts.

Even with those small reminders of its past life, the tower’s revival gives Sandakan a long-awaited waterfront anchor once again.

Beyond the Lobby: Night Markets, Little Hong Kong, and Seafood Bak Kut Teh

Part of the hotel’s appeal lies in how effortlessly it connects guests to the rhythm of old Sandakan right outside its front doors.

Directly linked to Harbour Mall Sandakan and steps from the coastal promenade, the property is an easy stroll from the evening waterfront bazaars and Pasar Malam Medan Selera on Jalan Pejabat Pos, where smoke from grilled fish stalls and sizzling woks fills the night air.

Just along the water’s edge, the bustling informal waterfront landing and road market along Jalan Market comes alive after sunset, with rows of open-air stalls displaying the day’s fresh catch—from tiger prawns and crabs to local reef fish, stingrays, small sharks, and even puffer fish.

Nearest to the hotel is Pasar Central Sandakan, where locals head upstairs in the morning to the bustling second-floor food court for comforting bowls of noodles topped with the market’s signature crispy deep-fried pork, while the ground-floor wet market doubles as the go-to spot to shop for dried sea produce.

Wandering a few blocks inland reveals why Sandakan earned its historic nickname as Little Hong Kong, with rows of weathered mid-century shophouses, Cantonese signboards, and heritage alleys like Laluan Kreatif preserving the bustling port-town architecture shaped by early Hong Kong settlers.

Right in the thick of these old-town streets sits Siang Siang Restaurant, a lively Hong Kong-style kopitiam within easy walking distance of the hotel where travellers can drop in for Nanyang coffee, kon lou mee, prawn noodles, and local pastries—including Sandakan’s signature UFO tarts—alongside the morning crowd.

For travellers willing to explore on foot or take a quick ride-hailing trip, Sandakan’s cultural and culinary landmarks sit close by.

The self-guided Sandakan Heritage Trail starts right in the town centre, tracing more than a century of port history through 11 marked stops—from the century-old Masjid Jamik and the granite William Pryer Monument to the famous 100-step staircase climbing up to the restored colonial-era Agnes Keith House, where the American author penned Land Below the Wind.

From the hilltop, the route winds past the ornate Sam Sing Kung Temple and the Gothic stone St. Michael’s and All Angels Church, one of the few European structures to survive the Second World War, before concluding at the Sandakan Heritage Museum

A short drive out of town also brings visitors to the poignant Sandakan Memorial Park, where tranquil landscaped grounds and a newly built exhibition hall preserve the history of the Second World War prisoner-of-war camp.

Inside the air-conditioned hall, bilingual storyboards, wartime photographs, and a central column representing the camp’s iconic “Big Tree” recount the experiences of the Allied soldiers and local Sabahans, complemented by original iron gates, a stained-glass window, and reclaimed timber furnishings retained from the original structure.

When hunger strikes beyond the hotel’s own dining rooms, a short Grab ride toward Bandar Nam Tung leads straight to a uniquely Sabahan obsession: seafood bak kut teh.

At local institutions like Kedai Good Taste Bah Kut Teh and Nam Chai Seafood Bak Kut Teh, fragrant pepper-and-herb broths are loaded with fresh local prawns, fish fillets, and squid alongside traditional pork cuts, offering a hearty taste of Sandakan before heading back to the harbour.

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The writer experienced this destination as part of a sponsored 4D3N media stay hosted by Ormond Sandakan. All opinions and editorial recommendations remain independent. All photos by the writer.

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