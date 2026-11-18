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Malaysia has agreed to relax its export curbs on raw rare earths exclusively for France while elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, according to announcements made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (17 Nov).

Kuala Lumpur had imposed a strict moratorium on exporting unprocessed rare earths in 2024 to protect domestic resources and require local refining.

At a joint news conference in the Malaysian capital, Anwar said Malaysia granted Paris a “unique” exception to that policy in exchange for French commitments to develop domestic processing capabilities.

“We do not export raw materials, but with France we have done so, because you are committed to that processing and working with the Malaysians as a team,” Anwar said, according to AP reports.

On the same afternoon, Anwar took Macron on an informal 30-minute walkabout around Petaling Street and Pasar Seni.

Accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, the two leaders walked past local shops, greeted crowds, and stopped to examine durians.

Their route also included a walk along the riverfront near Masjid Jamek as well as visits to the Guan Di Temple and Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Temple along Jalan Tun H.S. Lee.

Behind the diplomatic stroll, the strategic deal centres on a 10-year joint venture between French specialist Carester and Malaysian firm Malaco Mining.

Macron stated that the project includes a separation plant in Perak capable of processing an estimated 13,000 metric tonnes of rare earths annually, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Helicopters, Chips, And Undersea Cables Join The Deal

Speaking at the France-Malaysia Business Forum, Macron said the arrangement allows Malaysia to extract and process the minerals while reserving specific volumes for France to refine at home.

He noted that France is diversifying its critical mineral sources to reduce reliance on China, the dominant global producer.

Both leaders also witnessed the exchange of a critical minerals memorandum of understanding alongside agreements covering defence, semiconductors, and connectivity:

Defence Procurement: Macron said Airbus agreed to supply combat search-and-rescue helicopters to Malaysia, alongside plans for a regional centre to counter hybrid threats.

Semiconductor Tie-Up: Malaysian firm SkyeChip and French chip designer SiPearl will collaborate on a high-performance computing platform.

Submarine Cables: Telekom Malaysia and Alcatel Submarine Networks signed an agreement on digital connectivity infrastructure.

Third-Largest Reserves And Non-Radioactive Clays Draw Paris To Perak

Rare earths exist across the globe, including in China, Brazil, Australia, and the United States, yet geopolitical chokepoints and geological advantages have positioned Malaysia as a critical alternative for Western manufacturers.

According to the International Energy Agency, China accounted for 85 per cent of global rare earth refining last year and imposed export controls that forced foreign automakers to cut or suspend production.

Macron stated that diversifying supplies away from China is critical to protecting French industrial jobs.

Analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) places Malaysia’s inferred rare earth deposits at 16.1 million metric tonnes, ranking the country third globally behind China at 44 million tonnes and Brazil at 21 million tonnes.

Unlike traditional hard-rock deposits in Australia or the United States that contain hazardous radioactive thorium and uranium, Malaysia’s deposits sit in non-radioactive ionic adsorption clays.

These clays hold high concentrations of scarce heavy rare earths—such as dysprosium and terbium—used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, and defence hardware.

Malaysia also possesses an existing refining ecosystem outside China, having hosted Australian miner Lynas’ facility in Gebeng, Pahang, which in 2025 became the world’s only commercial producer of separated heavy rare earth oxides outside China.

While Lynas processes Australian ore, Paris is pairing French separation firm Carester directly with Malaysian miner Malaco to tap local deposits.

Furthermore, Putrajaya maintains active trade ties with Beijing, Washington, and Brussels simultaneously, allowing France to lock in direct upstream and midstream access in Perak before global competition tightens further.

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