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A Malaysian woman who bought a life insurance policy in 2001 discovered that her coverage had ended seven years earlier when she tried to file a health-related claim on 13 November.

According to a Facebook post by policyholder Chan Mei Ling, she contacted Tokio Marine about a health condition, only to be told her policy was no longer active.

Chan stated in her post that she had trusted the same insurance agent for 25 years.

She noted that the agent told her the lapse was her own fault for failing to pay premiums, and claimed that Tokio Marine does not notify agents when a client’s policy lapses.

A computer-generated notification letter from Tokio Marine, dated 10 July 2019 and shared by Chan online, states that her policy officially lapsed on the same date.

The letter states that the termination occurred after the policy remained in force under its Automatic Non-Forfeiture Privilege following a failure to pay due premiums.

The document advises the policyholder that she is no longer covered and invites her to contact the nearest branch office to revive the policy.

Chan wrote in her post that she was unaware of the 2019 letter until she checked with the company in November.

She said a separate savings plan purchased from the same agent in 2001 remains active because payments are deducted via credit card auto-debit, while the lapsed policy was not linked to an auto-debit arrangement.

Policyholder Duties, Insurer Notices, and the Role of the Agent

Under Malaysian insurance contracts, the policyholder is primarily responsible for paying bills on time.

According to Tokio Marine Life Malaysia policy guidelines, customers have a 30-day grace period after the due date to settle missed payments.

When payments stop completely, the company uses the policy’s saved cash value to cover overdue bills through an automatic loan until the funds run out, at which point the policy terminates.

At the same time, the insurance company must send warning notices before cancelling coverage.

Under Tokio Marine operational procedures, the insurer sends a reminder 15 days after a missed payment, followed by a loan notice and a final cancellation letter mailed to the customer’s registered address on file.

Policyholders can also check their active status and letters anytime through the Tokio Marine Life Customer Portal; once a policy lapses, reviving it becomes a race against time.

As explained in the Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM) consumer guide, reviving a lapsed policy requires paying back all missed premiums and proving the person is still in good health.

Tokio Marine policy contracts generally cap this revival window at 12 months from the policy termination date, meaning a plan that lapsed in 2019 can no longer be reopened in 2026.

Regarding the agent’s role, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governance rules place the legal duty to send official statements and policy updates on the insurance company, not the individual salesperson.

While agents are expected to provide ongoing customer service under LIAM industry standards, a policy’s legal survival ultimately depends on whether the insurer receives payment and whether the customer keeps their mailing address updated.

Medical Inflation and Public Hospital Strain Compound Cost of Lost Coverage

In Malaysia’s wider healthcare landscape, losing an older policy carries steep consequences.

According to industry data cited in The Star, Malaysia’s medical inflation is projected to reach 16 per cent in 2026, driving up private hospital charges and prompting insurers to reprice policies.

Health Ministry figures indicate that roughly 340,000 private medical insurance policies have already been surrendered due to rising costs, pushing more patients toward government facilities, where Health Ministry data shows nearly three in ten major public hospitals still record emergency admission waits exceeding eight hours.

Meanwhile, as Malaysiakini reported, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) noted today (17 Nov) that BNM’s interim cap on annual premium hikes is set to expire, leaving older policyholders or those with newly diagnosed conditions facing sharply higher replacement costs or reliance on congested public wards.

READ MORE: FWD Extends Protection To More Than 250,000 Malaysians Through Affordable Coverage Solutions For The Underserved

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