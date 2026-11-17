Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two players from Pahang and Penang claimed a combined RM38,065,014.05 in Sports Toto jackpots within 58 minutes of each other on the morning of 6 November, after both won using RM6 computer-generated Lucky Pick tickets.

According to statements and winning ticket details published by STM Lottery Sdn Bhd, the two players struck separate jackpots 11 days apart before collecting their payouts on the same day.

A 43-year-old farmer from Pahang won RM22,166,377.50 in the Power Toto 6/55 draw on Nov 4.

Ticket records show the winning entry was purchased for RM6 at an outlet in Kuantan, Pahang, at 2:39 pm on the day of the draw, matching the numbers 1, 16, 18, 23, 29, and 46.

He claimed the prize at 9:14 am.

STM Lottery said the farmer had played Toto games for years but only bought tickets over the past three years when jackpots reached RM10 million or more, spending about RM100 per draw.

He stated he plans to expand his farming business and secure his family’s future.

Penang Designer Claims RM15.90 Million From Earlier Draw

In the earlier draw on 24 October, a 39-year-old designer from Penang won RM15,898,636.55 in the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot.

Ticket records show the RM6 ticket was bought in Tanjung Bungah, Penang, on Oct 23 and matched the numbers 12, 17, 19, 20, 27, and 58.

He claimed his payout at 10:12 am.

The designer, who spent about RM50 weekly on Lucky Pick tickets over the past four years, stated he scanned his ticket multiple times on the Sports Toto mobile application to verify the result.

He plans to take his family on holiday, invest part of the sum, and keep working.

The two Sports Toto payouts contrast with recent jackpot wins reported by rival operator Magnum 4D. While all five of Magnum 4D’s October jackpot millionaires relied on self-selected personal milestone numbers, both Sports Toto winners secured their prizes through automated Lucky Pick selections.

Under Malaysian tax regulations, lottery prizes from licensed operators are exempt from personal income tax, allowing winners to collect their payouts in full.

READ MORE: KL Retiree Pockets 70 Per Cent Of Magnum 4D’s RM32.3 Million Pot

READ MORE: Lost Ticket, Lost Prize: A Photo Isn’t Enough To Claim RM185,671