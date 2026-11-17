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One retiree in Kuala Lumpur claimed nearly 70 per cent of the RM32.31 million paid out across five Magnum 4D jackpot winners in October, according to company figures released on Monday (16 Nov).

The Jalan Alor resident collected RM22,534,345 from a RM20 ticket on Oct 27 using the numbers 2974 and 2493.

Magnum 4D stated the winner had played for 30 years before matching the full Jackpot 1 combination.

Four other players across Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Sarawak won partial jackpot shares earlier in the month, taking home a combined total of RM9,777,544.

Magnum 4D reported that all five winners selected numbers tied to personal milestones, such as family birth dates and vehicle registration plates, rather than computer-generated Lucky Picks.

Four Partial Wins Preceded the 27 October Jackpot

The company listed four partial jackpot wins that preceded the 27 October payout:

4 Oct: A retiree from Taman Sentosa, Klang, won RM2,127,420 on a RM10 mSystem-10 ticket with the numbers 6301 and 2001. Magnum 4D stated the winner plans to give the entire sum to his wife.

A retiree from Taman Sentosa, Klang, won RM2,127,420 on a RM10 mSystem-10 ticket with the numbers 6301 and 2001. Magnum 4D stated the winner plans to give the entire sum to his wife. 10 Oct: An office worker from Taman Pertama, Kuala Lumpur, won RM2,236,598.

An office worker from Taman Pertama, Kuala Lumpur, won RM2,236,598. 21 Oct: A housewife from Miri, Sarawak, won RM2,672,677.

A housewife from Miri, Sarawak, won RM2,672,677. 25 Oct: A teacher from Saratok, Sarawak, won RM2,740,849.

Because the four earlier wins were partial payouts via system bets, the primary jackpot pool continued to accumulate until the 27 October draw cleared the main prize.

The October payouts remain below Magnum 4D’s all-time records.

In June, a single draw paid out a record RM34.5 million from Jackpot 1 across 12 winners.

The largest individual payout in the company’s history remains RM33.21 million, won by a businessman in Melaka in July 2019, surpassing the previous RM33.01 million mark set by a player in Johor in November 2017.

Lottery winnings from licensed Malaysian operators like Magnum 4D are not subject to personal income tax.

Under Malaysian tax rules, prizes won through luck or chance are classified as tax-exempt windfalls—meaning winners keep 100% of their payout, though any subsequent interest, dividends, or investment returns earned from that money are taxable.



READ MORE: Malaysia’s Record RM121 Million Jackpot Finally Has Winners – But Do They Get It All?

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