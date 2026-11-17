Chinese Assembly Hall Gives Up Condo Rights For RM1,000 KL Lease Renewal
Critics accuse the Federal Territories Minister of giving away RM4.67 million in city revenue to a Chinese association, overlooking that the century-old building gave up all rights to build condominiums and is the exact venue where UMNO formed its independence-winning coalition.
A political dispute has erupted over the federal government’s approval of a 99-year lease renewal for the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) at a nominal land premium of RM1,000, down from an earlier estimated valuation of RM4.67 million.
Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh announced the approval on 14 November during the hall’s 103rd anniversary dinner.
Opposition figures and UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh questioned the decision, asking why the state surrendered millions in potential revenue and challenging Yeoh to identify any land in Kuala Lumpur without commercial value.
Furthermore, Yeoh clarified that the RM1,000 fee covers only the lease renewal premium; the hall paid RM5,011 upfront, including administrative fees, and continues to pay RM3,151 annually in quit rent, alongside Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) assessment taxes and income taxes.
Founded in 1923 and completed in 1934 at No. 1, Jalan Maharajalela, the neoclassical landmark was largely funded by tin mining magnate Loke Yew and officially opened by the Sultan of Selangor.
Constructed to unite early Chinese immigrants for civic, educational, and welfare matters, it later became the birthplace of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) in 1949.
Beyond hosting community functions and wedding banquets, the hall also evolved into a prominent civic forum for political discussions, civil society gatherings, and mobilisation events for electoral reform groups such as Bersih.
Situated along Jalan Maharajalela near Chinatown and the Merdeka 118 precinct, the plot sits in one of Kuala Lumpur’s highest-value commercial corridors.
While the land’s open-market commercial value is worth millions—reflected in the earlier estimated lease renewal premium of RM4.67 million—converting the title to institutional use legally strips away all commercial development rights, locking the property strictly into non-profit heritage preservation.