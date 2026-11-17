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A political dispute has erupted over the federal government’s approval of a 99-year lease renewal for the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) at a nominal land premium of RM1,000, down from an earlier estimated valuation of RM4.67 million.

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh announced the approval on 14 November during the hall’s 103rd anniversary dinner.

Opposition figures and UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh questioned the decision, asking why the state surrendered millions in potential revenue and challenging Yeoh to identify any land in Kuala Lumpur without commercial value.

Batu UMNO division chief Gulam Muszaffar said the move drains public funds, while academic Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Teo Kok Seong claimed Bahasa Melayu was not prioritised in the official announcement.

In response, Yeoh stated that critics were racialising a standard heritage preservation procedure.

She explained that KLSCAH voluntarily converted its land title from commercial to institutional use through a formal surrender and re-alienation process.

By doing so, the association permanently forfeited the legal right to redevelop the prime site into condominiums or shopping malls.

From 1952 Independence Talks to Modern Heritage Upkeep

Yeoh noted that the building has been a gazetted National Heritage site since 2007 and operates at an annual deficit of roughly RM400,000 due to strict maintenance rules.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had requested a conservation solution after visiting the site in February.

Furthermore, Yeoh clarified that the RM1,000 fee covers only the lease renewal premium; the hall paid RM5,011 upfront, including administrative fees, and continues to pay RM3,151 annually in quit rent, alongside Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) assessment taxes and income taxes.

Founded in 1923 and completed in 1934 at No. 1, Jalan Maharajalela, the neoclassical landmark was largely funded by tin mining magnate Loke Yew and officially opened by the Sultan of Selangor.

Constructed to unite early Chinese immigrants for civic, educational, and welfare matters, it later became the birthplace of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) in 1949.

Beyond hosting community functions and wedding banquets, the hall also evolved into a prominent civic forum for political discussions, civil society gatherings, and mobilisation events for electoral reform groups such as Bersih.

DAP Federal Territory treasurer Ben Fong Kok Seng highlighted a key historical detail about the venue, noting that KLSCAH hosted the 1952 meetings between UMNO and MCA that formed the Alliance Party, which later negotiated Malaya’s independence.

Situated along Jalan Maharajalela near Chinatown and the Merdeka 118 precinct, the plot sits in one of Kuala Lumpur’s highest-value commercial corridors.

While the land’s open-market commercial value is worth millions—reflected in the earlier estimated lease renewal premium of RM4.67 million—converting the title to institutional use legally strips away all commercial development rights, locking the property strictly into non-profit heritage preservation.

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