UM Leads Nine Malaysian Universities In ASEAN Top 11

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Universiti Malaya (UM) places third in Southeast Asia and leads eight Malaysian universities inside the regional top 10 of the QS World University Rankings: Southeast Asia 2027, according to data released by Quacquarelli Symonds on 3 November.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) ranks first regionally with a score of 98.7, while Nanyang Technological University (NTU) places second at 98.5.

UM takes third place at 94.3, heading five Malaysian public universities and three private institutions between ranks three and 10.

A viral infographic shared by data aggregator Seasia Stats displays the regional standings, showing Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) in 11th place, Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University in 12th, and three Indonesian universities rounding out the top 15.

Across the broader Asian table, Singapore’s NUS and NTU place sixth and eighth, respectively.

UM sits at 17th in Asia, followed by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) at joint 20th, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) at 24th, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) at 25th, and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) at 27th.

Among private institutions, Taylor’s University ranks eighth in Southeast Asia and 32nd in Asia, ahead of UCSI University in ninth and Sunway University in 10th.

Foreign Enrolment Lifts Scores Amid Citation Gap

However, indicator data published by QS and reported by Malay Mail show a contrast between campus internationalisation and academic research output.

QS Asia allocates 10 per cent of total scores across four internationalisation metrics, including inbound and outbound exchange students.

Malaysia places 31 universities in Asia’s top 100 for international student ratios and 24 for international faculty.

By comparison, out of 55 ranked Malaysian institutions, only one enters Asia’s top 100 for citations per paper and papers per faculty, according to QS indicator figures.

While 20 Malaysian universities rose in the overall Asian table, 25 fell compared to the previous edition, including UM, Taylor’s University, and UCSI University.

Education commentators note that English-medium instruction and lower tuition fees draw foreign enrolments to Malaysian campuses, producing high regional scores even as East Asian universities lead in scientific citation metrics.

Overseas student recruitment campaigns by education agencies also highlight UM’s 56th placement in the separate global QS World University Rankings 2027—which evaluates institutions worldwide rather than within Southeast Asia—to attract international postgraduate applicants.

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