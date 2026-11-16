Split Up Five Weeks Ago, Malaysia’s New Badminton Pair Just Conquered Japan

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Malaysian men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Tai and Yap Roy King defeated Japan’s former world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi 16-21, 21-13, 21-15 in the 2026 Kumamoto Masters Japan final on Sunday (Nov 15).

The world number 57 pairing claimed the title in 55 minutes at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium, securing Malaysia’s first-ever men’s doubles crown at the Super 500 event and US$39,500 (RM161,400) in prize money.

Five weeks ago, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi dissolved Tai’s partnership with Kang Khai Xing, citing Kang’s lack of court speed despite their status as former world junior champions ranked inside the world top 20.

Former Malaysian internationals had questioned the frequent pairing changes.

Tai and Yap, the latter separated from former partner Wan Arif Junaidi, have now won two Super 500 titles—the Arctic Open and the Kumamoto Masters—across five tournaments together.

Tactical Shift Seals Comeback Win

In Sunday’s final, Hoki and Kobayashi took the opening game 21-16 before the Malaysians adjusted their court rotation.

Tai controlled the net with varied serves, while Yap executed rear-court attacks to take the second and third games 21-13 and 21-15.

After the match, Hoki said Tai’s serve variations disrupted their rhythm.

Yap noted that 20-year-old Tai’s net play resembled former Indonesian world number one Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, whom Pierngadi previously coached.

The victory ended Yap’s three-match losing streak against the Japanese world number 10 pair.

Giant-Killing Run Draws Online Praise

Earlier in the tournament, Tai and Yap eliminated Malaysian world number five pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the round of 16, before defeating Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard in the semi-finals.

Standing at 1.63m (5 ft 4 in), the pint-sized 20-year-old became the youngest men’s doubles champion in Kumamoto Masters history.

Despite his compact frame, Tai played flamboyant, unorthodox shots throughout the tournament, including defensive returns from above his head while falling backwards to set up winning points.

The pair will next compete at the Hong Kong Open starting Tuesday (Nov 17).

On social media, Malaysian badminton fans described the pair as “fearless young warriors”.

Several commenters noted that Tai had reduced his unforced errors while developing a more effective serve, and pointed out that Yap was effective both at the net and at the rear court.

Other fans wrote that the duo played with speed and composure in defeating top-ranked pairs from Chinese Taipei, Denmark, and Japan.

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