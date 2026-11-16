Sabahan Artist Who Sold Paintings To The King Earns Only RM80 A Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Sabahan artist whose paintings have been purchased by royalty and valued at up to RM30,000 earns an average of RM50 to RM80 a month.

Rosemary Yvonne Marcus, 45, who has hearing and speech impairments, paints acrylic and oil works depicting Kadazandusun culture, Sabahan heritage, and portraits.

Despite her portfolio, she lacks a permanent venue in her rural hometown of Telupid to display and sell her pieces, her younger sister and manager, Mary Ann Marcus, said.

In 2023, the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah purchased three of Rosemary’s paintings, including portraits of the King alongside Britain’s King Charles III and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Another piece, titled Kota Jesselton Merentas Masa, was presented as an official birthday gift to Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman.

She has also painted portraits of Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, and placed fifth in the painting category at the 10th International Abilympics in Metz, France, in 2023—a quadrennial global vocational skills competition for persons with disabilities judged on professional standards across trades, crafts, technology, and services.

Seeking RM50,000 for Rural Art Gallery

However, high-value sales remain infrequent without consistent marketing channels or access to urban galleries, Mary Ann said.

Mary Ann, who manages sales and interprets for her sister in sign language, said Rosemary aims to raise RM50,000 in start-up capital to establish a permanent art gallery in Telupid.

The proposed space would provide a commercial venue for Rosemary and other rural artists in the district to exhibit their work.

Alongside start-up funds, Rosemary requires painting equipment and access to high-traffic exhibition spaces such as shopping malls and hotels.

Members of the public, buyers, or sponsors interested in viewing or purchasing Rosemary’s artwork may contact Mary Ann via WhatsApp at 019-840 4899.

Wider Frustration Among Malaysian Creatives

The report drew social media commentary from users and artists who characterised the situation as reflective of broader industry realities.

Commenting on the Instagram post by business daily The Malaysian Reserve, Ipoh-based artist Kenny Sstar (@ksart75) wrote: “That’s the reality of an artist here.”

Kuala Lumpur-based entrepreneur and creator Anabelle Co-Martinent (@anabelle_co), founder of La Juiceria, commented on the same post: “Sad to hear this but it’s the reality of being an artist.”

Similar discussions have surfaced across Malaysian online forums, including Reddit’s r/malaysians and r/Bolehland, where local visual artists and illustrators have posted about low domestic buyer demand, downward pressure on commission rates, and reliance on overseas clients or secondary jobs to sustain their livelihoods.

Broader industry data indicates similar income patterns across Malaysia’s visual arts sector.

While the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported that cultural and creative industries contributed RM130.7 billion (6.8%) to the national GDP in 2024, individual precarity remains high.

A 2023 survey cited by Free Malaysia Today indicated that art accounted for an average of 33% of surveyed practitioners’ income, with only 12% living exclusively off sales.

Parliament was informed in December 2024 that a Royalty Resale Right Model and the Arts Aid Fund are under study to better support visual artists

Parts of this story have been sourced from NST and Astro Awani.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.