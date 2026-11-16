Rubber Tappers’ Legacy: Muar Matriarch Leaves Behind 45 Doctors After Passing At 104

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An obituary published following the death of 104-year-old Muar matriarch Loo Siew Chin has drawn public attention to a three-generation Malaysian family that produced 45 medical doctors from rubber-tapping roots.

According to the family notice, Madam Loo died on 12 November at 104.

Her funeral service took place today (16 Nov) at 10 AM from Lorong Serkam 1 in Pekan Muar, followed by burial at the Trinity Church Muar Cemetery along Jalan Bakri, with all funeral contributions directed to charity.

Across four columns listing 11 children, 48 grandchildren, 23 grandchildren-in-law, and 51 great-grandchildren, the notice names 39 individuals carrying the “Dr” title, comprising eight of her nine sons, one daughter-in-law, and 30 grandchildren.

According to a previous New Straits Times report, the wider family tally stands at 45 medical doctors—including 20 specialists and a Universiti Malaya (UM) medical associate professor—accounting for spouses and extended descendants whose titles or names were omitted from the printed notice.

While seven brothers carry their father’s Lim surname, the eldest son is listed as Liew Dr Lim Boon Sho and the fifth son as Liew Boon Tat—a traditional Chinese practice of giving sons their mother’s family surname so her side of the family name continues.

Backyard Farming, Red Wine, And A Daughter Dual-Qualified In Law And Accounting

Her eldest son, Datuk Dr Lim Boon Sho, recounted that Madam Loo and her late husband, Lim Tang Too, had no schooling and made a living tapping rubber in Kampung Belemang, Serom.

During the Malayan Emergency, the family moved to Muar to get away from communist rebels who were forcing villagers to pay protection money.

To afford food and hospital visits for the 11 children, the brothers washed vegetables and cleaned fish at local markets on weekends for one to two ringgit.

Lim urged his eldest son to pursue medicine so he could treat his younger siblings, prompting Boon Sho to begin medical studies in India in 1964 before seven of his eight brothers followed the same career path.

Speaking to China Press and Oriental Daily, Boon Sho, a former Sungai Bakap assemblyman, said his mother maintained a daily routine of physical labour in addition to tapping rubber.

According to him, Madam Loo raised chickens, ducks, and piglets beside the family home and grew vegetables, continuing to tend her own vegetable patch even after her children reached adulthood while keeping to a light diet and enjoying occasional glasses of red wine.

He noted that during lean years, she insisted on serving a bowl of porridge to every visitor so no guest left hungry, while her third son, 75-year-old Dr Lim Boon Boh, recalled that she once lent out her only cash savings to an acquaintance in urgent need.

Alongside her eight physician sons, one daughter qualified as both a lawyer and an accountant.

According to Kwong Wah Yit Poh, her descendants now reside across Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom, returning to Muar every Lunar New Year in keeping with her directive to preserve sibling unity, avoid disputes over material interests, and contribute to society.

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