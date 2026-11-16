Negeri Sembilan MB Steps Down After Palace Deadlock Threatens 2027 Budget

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Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim submitted his resignation to Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir today (16 Nov), ending a tenure of less than four months amid a prolonged constitutional standoff that threatened to delay the 2027 state budget.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir confirmed the submission in a statement, noting that a copy of the resignation letter was also delivered to BN chairperson Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

According to Zambry, Ahmad Zahid will propose new Menteri Besar candidates to Tuanku Muhriz in accordance with the Negeri Sembilan state constitution to restore administrative stability.

While Ismail repeatedly dismissed resignation rumours in October, his departure removes a central obstacle to convening the state legislative assembly.

The state administration had scheduled the assembly to open on 26 November, with the 2027 state budget set to be tabled on 27 November to ensure passage before the 31 December fiscal year-end.

Under state law, the sitting cannot proceed without royal consent from Tuanku Muhriz.

Royal Proclamation Triggers State Crisis

The confrontation between the state executive and Istana Besar Seri Menanti began in mid-April.

Four traditional territorial chiefs (Undang) issued a proclamation—dated April 17 and made public on April 19—purporting to depose Tuanku Muhriz as Yang di-Pertuan Besar and install his cousin, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar, as the new ruler.

The move split the state administration and triggered the collapse of the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) government after all 14 BN assemblymen withdrew support from then-Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, forcing a snap state election on 1 August.

Following BN’s victory with Perikatan Nasional (PN), Ismail was sworn in as Menteri Besar on 2 August, pledging allegiance to Tuanku Muhriz.

According to the traditional chiefs, Ismail signed a document supporting the ruler’s removal during a meeting at Istana Laguna Biru in Port Dickson on 3 August—an act Ismail later admitted to while claiming he signed under duress.

Institutional Breakdown and Royal Rebuke

Despite that claim, the dispute escalated into an institutional breakdown over the next two months:

The 16–17 September Endorsement. Ismail and his 10 state executive councillors (excos)—who had sworn oaths of allegiance to Tuanku Muhriz on 7 August—unanimously endorsed the April proclamation. On 17 September, Ismail formally notified the Conference of Rulers that the state recognised Tunku Nadzaruddin as the new ruler and instructed state officials to gazette the change.

Civil Service and Federal Rejection. Both the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and the Negeri Sembilan state secretary rejected the move as unconstitutional, noting that the executive council lacked unilateral authority to remove a ruler without a formal constitutional inquiry. State civil servants refused to gazette the proclamation, leading Ismail’s administration to attempt to suspend the state secretary and state legal advisor.

Sacking of the State Cabinet. On 20 September, Tuanku Muhriz invoked Article 38(5) of the state constitution to revoke the appointments of all 10 state excos for breaching their oaths of loyalty, leaving Ismail as the sole member of the state executive. Ismail disputed the dismissals as invalid without his advice, while the 10 former excos filed challenges at the Seremban High Court and the Federal Court.

The 16 October Mosque Incident. Relations reached a public low point on 16 October, at Masjid Kariah Beting in Kuala Pilah. In video recordings circulated online, Tuanku Muhriz declined to shake Ismail’s extended hand after Friday prayers and publicly reprimanded him. Tuanku Muhriz told Ismail not to seek an audience until he retracted his September submission to the Conference of Rulers, stating: “As long as he does not retract what he said, do not see me—go away, do not see me, I do not want to see you, okay? Do you understand? I am Yang di-Pertuan Besar, you know? You said I am not!”.

Although Ismail and the 10 dismissed excos sent a formal letter to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal on 10 November withdrawing their September challenge and reaffirming loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz, the palace did not grant Ismail an audience.

With no royal consent secured to open the state assembly on 26 November, Ismail submitted his resignation six days later.

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