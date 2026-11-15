Melaka Declares Election Holiday Tomorrow, Private Workers Must Clock In, SPM Science Exams Proceed

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A newly sworn-in administration in Melaka announced a statewide celebration day for Monday (16 Nov), but legal and educational requirements mean many residents must still report to offices and examination halls.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh declared the special holiday today (15 Nov), immediately after taking his oath of office for a second term at Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh.

While state government offices, local councils, and public schools in Melaka will close on Monday, two groups will have a normal workday and school day.

The holiday follows Saturday’s (14 Nov) state polls, which recorded a 71.77 per cent voter turnout across 28 constituencies.

The BN-PN pact captured 24 seats, comprising 21 for BN (18 UMNO, two MCA, one MIC) and three for PN (two PAS, one Parti Wawasan Negara).

Pakatan Harapan (PH) retained four seats, all won by DAP, while PKR won zero seats and former chief minister Adly Zahari lost the Bukit Katil constituency.

The Section 9 Private-Sector Catch

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong issued a media clarification today (15 Nov), saying the state government gazetted the day as an occasional holiday (cuti peristiwa) under Section 9 of the Holidays Act 1951, not Section 8.

Under Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951, only the Federal Government holds the legal authority to declare an ad hoc holiday.

Had the Federal Government declared the day under Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951, private-sector employers would have been legally required under the Employment Act 1955 to grant a paid holiday, pay statutory public holiday rates, or provide a replacement day off regardless of contract terms.

Instead, Khoo noted that because the state government gazetted the holiday under Section 9, private-sector employers in Melaka are not bound by law to observe it unless individual employment contracts or company policies explicitly include all ad hoc state-declared holidays.

Private-sector employees must check internal company announcements before staying home.

Meanwhile, the Melaka State Education Department confirmed that all schools in the state will close on Monday, but the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Science Practical Tests (Ujian Amali Sains) will proceed without postponement.

Candidates scheduled for the practical examinations must report to their respective examination centres on Monday morning according to the existing timetable.

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