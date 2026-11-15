In Guangzhou, Chinese Merchants Speak Fluent Malay To Win Business

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A viral social media video published recently documents the everyday use of Bahasa Melayu in Guangzhou, China.

China Media Group journalist Husna Liang, also known as Liang Liang, filmed the clip alongside Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (GDUFS) Assistant Professor Zaiton Zakarya and Master’s student Dai Yixin, who goes by the Malay name Falisha.

While the footage highlights Chinese locals speaking the language, Zaiton is a Malaysian native from Universiti Malaya (UM) who currently teaches Malay at the Chinese university.

The group walked through local markets to show how shopkeepers use the language to close deals.

At a fabric shop called Ali Silk, Chinese merchant Tang Jiali, who goes by Ali, said he taught himself Malay from books after Malaysian friends taught him how to count.

Tang noted that speaking Malay gives him an edge over competitors who only speak Mandarin or Cantonese.

Down the street, the trio visited an eatery with a signboard reading “Citarasa Melayu No 1 di Guangzhou.”

The owner stated that he picked up conversational Malay alongside Urdu, Arabic, English, Persian, Japanese, and Russian to serve traders from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Brunei.

While debates over the global value of Bahasa Melayu often take place back in Malaysia, merchants in southern China have already put the language to work for business.

Halal Food, Wholesale Deals, and No Visas: Inside the Malaysian Rush to Guangzhou

Guangzhou has long been a top destination for Malaysian travellers and small business owners, located roughly four hours by air from Kuala Lumpur and in the same time zone.

Following the implementation of the China-Malaysia Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement on 17 July, 2025, Malaysian ordinary passport holders can enter China visa-free for up to 30 days per visit.

According to official Guangzhou municipal data, Malaysia ranks consistently among the top source countries for foreign arrivals entering through Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, while Guangdong province recorded over 7.26 million foreign tourist visits in the first half of 2026.

For Malaysian Chinese visitors, the city also offers immediate linguistic familiarity. Cantonese serves as the shared dialect of Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and major Malaysian hubs like Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh.

Even Malaysian Chinese from Hokkien, Teochew, or Hakka backgrounds often speak fluent Cantonese, largely due to decades of exposure to Hong Kong’s TVB dramas, Cantopop music, and cinema.

Beyond general sightseeing, the city serves as a primary sourcing hub for Malaysian retail entrepreneurs.

Thousands of Malaysian buyers travel to Guangzhou annually for wholesale fabric, electronics, and fashion markets, as well as the biannual Canton Fair.

Additionally, Guangzhou’s historical Islamic sites—such as the Huaisheng Mosque—and its concentration of halal restaurants make it a regular stop for Muslim travellers from Malaysia.

From Spices to Sun Yat-sen: A Thousand-Year Link

The commercial link between Guangzhou and the Malay Archipelago dates back more than a thousand years along the Maritime Silk Road.

During the Tang and Song dynasties, seafarers from the Malay world—referred to in Chinese historical records as “Kunlun”—sailed large merchant ships into Guangzhou to trade spices, camphor, pepper, and gold for Chinese silk and porcelain.

In the 15th century, Guangzhou served as a primary northern port connected to the Melaka Sultanate, with imperial fleets under Admiral Zheng He utilising the Pearl River Delta as a staging area for voyages through the Straits of Melaka.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, Guangzhou and the wider Guangdong province became a primary departure point for southern Chinese migrants heading to British Malaya.

Large numbers of Cantonese-speaking migrants from the Pearl River Delta settled in tin-mining hubs and commercial centres such as Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, and Seremban, establishing clan associations and linguistic ties that remain present in Malaysia today.

The two regions also share political history through Guangdong-born revolutionary leader Dr Sun Yat-sen.

Between 1905 and 1910, Dr Sun travelled repeatedly to British Malaya—including Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Ipoh—to rally support and raise funds from the local Chinese community.

In 1910, he relocated the Southeast Asian headquarters of his revolutionary alliance, the Tongmenghui, to George Town, Penang, where he convened the November 1910 Penang Conference at 404 Dato’ Kramat Road and chaired an emergency fundraising meeting at 120 Armenian Street.

Those meetings directly funded and planned the April 1911 Second Guangzhou Uprising, while Sun also co-founded the Penang-based newspaper Kwong Wah Yit Poh in December 1910.

The Guangdong Overseas Chinese Museum, located on Ersha Island in Guangzhou’s Yuexiu District, documents this migration history.

The four-floor institution preserves historical records, migration documents, and artefacts detailing the experiences of overseas Chinese communities, including Malayan Chinese pioneers who worked in Malaya’s tin mines and rubber plantations and contributed to regional economic development and wartime relief efforts.

In modern diplomatic history, Malaysia sent its first official trade delegation to the Guangzhou Trade Fair in May 1971, three years before becoming the first ASEAN nation to formalise diplomatic relations with Beijing in May 1974.

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