Brickfields Cafe Pours Free Chai For Doctors After Miracle Hand Surgery

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An Indian cafe in Brickfields honoured two Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) specialists with free drinks for all doctors after an eight-hour microsurgery saved a Malaysian police officer’s severed hand.

Tea Kadai posted the tribute on its Facebook page on Thursday (12 Nov).

The establishment named Upper Limb and Microsurgery (Unit Anggota Atas dan Mikrosurgeri) subspecialists Dr Allan Ravi Rajagopal and Dr Aziz Sabbir Husain, along with the wider HKL medical team under its Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology.

To mark the medical milestone, the cafe offered one complimentary cutting chai or coffee to every doctor dining in on Friday (13 Nov).

Practitioners had to present a hospital staff card, Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) registration, or valid professional identification to redeem the beverage.

The cafe’s post drew more than 2,300 reactions and 170 comments, with social media users proposing that the two doctors receive Datukships, state honours, and seniority promotions to retain them in public service.

Several commenters also urged the eatery to expand the free drinks beyond physicians to include nurses, paramedics, medical assistants, ambulance drivers, healthcare assistants, and operating theatre cleaning staff who contributed to the emergency response.

Other users noted the medical team’s multicultural makeup and described the hospital staff as national assets.

Kepong Machete Attack Preceded Eight-Hour Microsurgery

The surgery followed a violent incident in Desa Aman Puri, Kepong, on Wednesday (11 Nov).

Police responded to a distress call at 4 PM involving a man acting aggressively at an apartment unit.

When officers opened the door, the suspect attacked them with two machetes. Lance Corporal Thierry Rodger anak Fendy, 26, attached to the Gombak district police headquarters, sustained head and body wounds and had his right hand severed at the wrist.

Firefighters and Health Ministry (MOH) personnel at the scene also received minor injuries.

Police tracked the suspect near a playground at 8:00 PM and shot him when he charged at officers with a weapon.

Authorities confirmed the suspect died on the way to the hospital.

Following initial treatment at Hospital Selayang, medical personnel transferred Thierry to HKL.

Using a surgical microscope, the HKL team reconnected blood vessels, nerves, tendons, and bones during an eight-hour operation that ended at 8:40 AM on Thursday (12 Nov).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated the following day that the officer was recovering and able to move several fingers on his reattached hand.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commended the surgical team, while Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng pledged RM5,000 to the injured officer.

The Two Specialists and Surgical Teams Behind the Operation

For the eight-hour replantation procedure, the two specialists led six other members from their unit alongside the hospital’s Neurosurgery team—which treated the officer’s head injuries—as well as anaesthesiologists, operating theatre nurses, and allied healthcare staff.

Dr Allan, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, has headed the Hand and Microsurgery Unit since July 2025.

He obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and a Master of Medicine in Orthopaedics from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

Following local subspecialty training in Kuala Lumpur and Hospital Selayang, he completed international fellowships in hand, microsurgery, and brachial plexus surgery at Ogori Daiichi General Hospital in Japan and the Institut de la Main in Paris, France.

Dr Aziz joined the unit as an orthopaedic surgeon and subspecialty fellow in July 2026.

He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Universitas Gadjah Mada in Indonesia and completed his Master of Orthopaedic Surgery at the International Islamic University Malaysia in 2020.

Before his current posting, he served at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Hospital Labuan, and Hospital Selayang, and completed visiting hand surgery fellowships at Victorian Hand Surgery Associates in Melbourne, Australia, and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taiwan.

READ MORE: Cop Injured In Kepong Machete Attack Undergoes Successful Hand Replantation

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