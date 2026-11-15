1 Utama Toys”R”Us Bluey Queue Row Turns Into China Blame Game

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A free children’s cartoon mascot event at Toys”R”Us in 1 Utama Shopping Centre turned viral on Saturday (14 Nov) after a verbal dispute over alleged queue-cutting escalated into unverified online claims about a shopper’s nationality.

Video footage shared on Threads, Instagram, and Facebook showed a woman in a light-colored jacket arguing loudly with a man in a striped polo shirt and cap near the Bluey and Bingo mascots.

Young children and families stood nearby as bystanders recorded the confrontation on mobile phones.

According to eyewitness accounts posted on Threads, staff and waiting parents confronted the woman after she approached the front of the photo area without standing in the main line.

The woman stated that she had been queuing and refused to step back.

Another bystander later stepped in to calm her down, and no physical altercation occurred.

Jumping to Conclusions Over Jumping the Queue

Social media users quickly amplified the footage, with the original Threads uploader claiming the woman was a mainland Chinese tourist and writing that visitors must queue in Malaysia.

Local social media pages repeated the unverified description of a “suspected Chinese national,” prompting hundreds of comments targeting mainland Chinese tourists and visa-free travel policies.

The online reaction builds on previous viral retail disputes involving Chinese visitors in Kuala Lumpur, including a May 2024 queue-cutting confrontation outside a Pop Mart store at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and a June disturbance over cashier queuing at Kinokuniya in Suria KLCC.

Several social media users noted that the 1 Utama footage contained no proof of the woman’s nationality and said her accent and appearance could match a local Malaysian shopper.

Attendees and online commenters also pointed out that the high-demand event drew heavy weekend foot traffic because Toys”R”Us Malaysia offered free photo sessions and complimentary Bluey paper masks without requiring a minimum purchase.

With attendance concentrated into three brief sessions at 1 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM, the retailer did not set up stanchions, floor markers, or numbered passes inside the second-floor toy aisles.

Without physical barriers, shoppers browsing the aisles stood directly alongside families waiting for photographs.

Several social media pages initially misidentified the location as Mid Valley Megamall, where the promotional tour is scheduled to continue on 21 and 22 November.

Toys”R”Us Malaysia has not issued a public statement regarding the incident as of Saturday evening.

Top Dog: Why Bluey Draws Big Crowds in Malaysia

Bluey is an Australian animated series created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in Queensland.

The seven-minute episodes follow a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey, her four-year-old sister Bingo, and their parents Bandit and Chilli as they turn everyday household routines into imaginative games.

Since debuting in 2018, the show has become one of the most-watched children’s programmes globally, topping streaming charts with more than 45 billion minutes viewed in 2025.

In Malaysia, the series has built a broad family audience through multiple accessible platforms:

Wide Local Availability. The programme airs on pay-TV channels such as CBeebies, was previously broadcast on Disney Junior, and is also available on-demand on Disney+.

Malay-Language Dubbing. A full Bahasa Melayu dub produced locally has expanded the show’s reach beyond English-speaking households.

Appeal to Both Kids and Parents. Reviewers and parenting writers note that while young children watch for the slapstick games, adults relate to the realistic depiction of tired parents navigating work-life balance and family life.

Major Retail Presence. Major Malaysian toy chains, including Toys”R”Us, stock dozens of Bluey playsets, plush toys, and LEGO collaborations, making rare live mascot appearances a major weekend draw for families.

READ MORE: Scalpers Allegedly Hired Foreign Workers To Queue For Pokémon Cards— RM250 Profit Per Box, Zero Cards Left For Regular Customers

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