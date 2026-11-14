Vote First, RM50 Later? Melaka Video Gets Folks Talking

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Viral social media footage showing RM50 cash handouts after voting in Sungai Udang has led to public debate during today’s 16th Melaka State Election (14 Nov), though authorities have not verified any electoral offence.

The clips, published on Threads by user Shahrul Izwan Naser under the handle @roulefx, show individuals sitting at a table handling cash and documents in Desa Taming Sari.

Accompanying captions said voters received a RM50 “sweetener” after dipping their fingers in indelible ink, while viral commentary claimed a voice in the recording could be heard saying, “Thank you, vote for BN, okay.”

A separate post from the same account showed queues outside a premise displaying Barisan Nasional (BN) banners, with the user stating that the location operated as a Polling District Centre (PDM) unregistered with the Election Commission (EC).

Replies on the Threads post reflected divided views, as several commenters said post-voting RM50 payments are standard travel reimbursements (duit tambang) rather than vote-buying.

Unverified Footage, Electoral Law, and MACC Operations

At the time of writing, neither the EC, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), nor the police have confirmed the authenticity of the footage or announced an investigation into the Desa Taming Sari incident.

In the N.11 Sungai Udang race, BN candidate Datuk Rais Yasin faces Mejar (Rtd) Abdullah Mahadi of Bersatu and Mohd Ridzuan Abdul Rahman of Parti Bersama Malaysia, though no verified evidence links Rais to the recorded cash distribution.

Under Section 10 of the Election Offences Act 1954, giving money, gifts, or valuable consideration directly or indirectly to induce a voter to vote or refrain from voting constitutes bribery.

Official EC polling stations operate at gazetted public buildings, whereas premises displaying party banners outside the 50-meter polling prohibition zone typically function as party operations rooms (Bilik Gerakan).

At the same time, MACC Melaka maintains an election operations room at its Taman Alai office to receive formal complaints and original evidence.

Separately, a comment to the Threads post alleged that an envelope containing RM50 was delivered to a voter’s home alongside campaign flyers for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) N.27 Merlimau candidate, Rahayu Hamzah, though that claim likewise remains unverified.

Past Enforcement and Election Court Rulings

While criminal convictions for vote-buying under the Election Offences Act 1954 are rare, Malaysian Election Courts have repeatedly penalised winning candidates by nullifying election results when cash handouts were proven beyond reasonable doubt.

In November 2018, the Election Court nullified BN’s 14th General Election (GE14) victory in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat after ruling that money given to voters during the campaign—described during proceedings as petrol and cigarette allowances—constituted corrupt practices.

Winning candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh from MIC was subsequently barred from contesting or voting for five years, triggering a by-election.

Similarly, following the 15th General Election (GE15), the Election Court invalidated victories in two Terengganu parliamentary constituencies over proven elements of bribery involving cash distributions to voters:

Kuala Terengganu (June 2023): The court annulled the win of PAS candidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim after finding that financial aid distributed to voters during the campaign period amounted to bribery.

Kemaman (September 2023): The court nullified the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid on similar grounds involving cash handouts.

Under the Election Offences Act 1954, individuals convicted of bribery face up to two years in prison, a fine between RM1,000 and RM5,000, and a five-year disqualification from voting or holding elected office.

Offenders may also be prosecuted under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries heavier penalties of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the bribe’s value or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

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