Senior Citizen Rides Electric Mobility Scooter Right Into Voting Room In Melaka

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A senior citizen rode a red three-wheeled electric mobility scooter directly into a voting room at SK Merlimau in Jasin and raised an ink-stained finger beside an Election Commission (EC) ballot booth today (14 Nov), during the 16th Melaka State Election.

Photographs published by MalaysiaGazette showed the voter seated on the mobility trike inside the school polling stream after casting a ballot, with the vehicle’s headlight switched on.

Under EC regulations, polling station heads hold the authority to grant ground-floor Stream 1 access and permit mobility aids inside voting rooms for elderly voters and persons with disabilities.

While local councils and election officials have previously deployed buggies and e-scooters to ferry voters from school gates to building entrances—and a 70-year-old voter rode an electric bike to SMK Taman Molek during the Johor state election in July—voters typically transfer to wheelchairs or walk before entering the voting room itself.

When a voter’s wheelchair or mobility aid cannot reach an upper-floor room, EC officials have brought the ballot paper and indelible ink downstairs so the voter can cast their ballot on the ground floor within the polling compound.

The news outlet documented other polling-day scenes across Melaka, including 80-year-old Jusop Karim, local resident Wong Fook Hoi, and first-time voters aged 18 to 23 at SK Seri Duyong.

In Asahan, 52-year-old voter Anita Mahat stayed awake since 4:00 AM before heading to the polls, while other residents arrived in wheelchairs.

Traditional Attire and Polling-Day Dress Code

While novelty costumes have made headlines in other 2026 state polls—such as a voter dressing up as the Disney villain Maleficent during the Negeri Sembilan state election in August—Melaka’s polling centres have remained relatively conventional.

At Sekolah Kebangsaan Merlimau, 63-year-old Merlimau Pantai traditional village head (Tok Sidang) Razale Baba arrived early this morning alongside his 60-year-old wife, Zabedah Bakar, to cast their ballots.

Razale drew attention at the polling centre by wearing full traditional Tok Sidang attire complete with a samping and a tanjak headpiece.

Speaking to news media, Razale said he treats election day like Hari Raya and genuinely enjoys dressing up in traditional wear every time he goes out to vote.

He added that because many younger Malaysians have never worn—or even seen—the traditional Tok Sidang ensemble, he wears it at the polls to showcase and popularise the heritage attire.

Occasionally, overzealous school security guards confuse standard school visitor signs (Etika Pakaian Pelawat) with election rules.

The Election Commission (EC) has repeatedly confirmed that school visitor dress codes do not apply to voters on polling day.

If anyone tries to stop you for wearing shorts or slippers, you can politely point out that EC rules permit casual attire as long as there are no party logos.

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