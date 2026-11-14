Perks For Melaka Voters: Free Coffee, RM10 Theme Parks, Car Checks

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Voters emerging from polling stations in Melaka today (14 Nov) can exchange an inked index finger for discounted coffee, free desserts, and reduced theme park admission, as businesses across the state launch election-day promotions.

Voters had lined up at polling centres as early as 7.30am, ahead of the 8.00am opening of 240 stations statewide.

While political parties competed for ballots over a two-week campaign period, commercial operators focused on foot traffic.

From morning coffee runs to afternoon tyre alignment checks, participating brands tied redemptions directly to proof of voting.

Coffee and Beverage Chains Lead Morning Redemptions

Coffee chains rolled out early-morning offers aimed at voters leaving polling centres:

Kenangan Coffee: Offers 50 per cent off a second handcrafted beverage when you buy one regular or large drink at full price across all Melaka outlets.

Starbucks: Offers two Grande-sized handcrafted beverages for RM25 at Melaka stores.

ZUS Coffee: Offers two handcrafted drinks for RM16 at its AEON Mall Bandaraya Melaka branch.

Coolblog: Offers a buy-one-free-one promotion on all drinks for walk-in customers at participating Melaka outlets.

Kopi Saigon: Offers two regular coffees for RM7.99 at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme: Offers an Original Glazed doughnut for RM2 nationwide for voters presenting an inked finger.

Dining and Retail Outlets Target Weekend Crowd

Shopping malls and restaurants concentrated promotions around family dining and weekend shopping:

The Manhattan FISH MARKET: Offers buy-one-free-one Single Platters at its Mahkota Parade outlet through Sunday (15 Nov).

Nando’s: Provides a complimentary Portuguese Nata or Choco-a-Lot Muffin at AEON Melaka Shopping Centre and AEON Mall Bandaraya Melaka.

Me’nate Steak Hub: Offers a 10 per cent discount on total bills alongside a complimentary Iced Lemon Tea at its Melaka branch.

De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan: Distributes complimentary cendol with any dine-in purchase starting at 3.00pm at The Shore.

MYDIN: Provides a complimentary polyester pillow for shoppers spending at least RM100.

Attractions and Auto Services Join Polling Day Push

Tourism operators and automotive workshops also introduced election-day pricing:

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!: Reduces admission tickets at Dataran Pahlawan to RM10, down from standard rates of RM28 to RM48.

Menara Taming Sari: Offers a 10 per cent discount on admission tickets.

The Shore Oceanarium: Offers a 15 per cent discount on admission.

Bayou Lagoon Waterpark: Offers a 16 per cent discount on entry tickets.

Taikun Tyre Auto Care: Prices suspension shaker checks at RM29, down from the walk-in rate of RM89, for voters who take a photograph with an inked finger at the workshop through Nov 21.

Election Commission (EC) data showed voter turnout reached 17.96 per cent (120,126 voters) as of 10.00am, with polling stations remaining open until 6.00pm.

READ MORE: Early Birds Turn Out To Vote In Tanjung Bidara As Melaka Polls Open

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