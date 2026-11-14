Melaka’s Election Convoys Collide With Malaysia’s Mat Rempit Reality

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Melaka police have advised political party supporters against holding motorcycle convoys to celebrate the results of the 16th Melaka State Election tonight (14 Nov)

Melaka police chief DCP Datuk Wira Dzulkhairi Mukhtar stated on polling day that static celebrations are preferred to prevent road congestion and public discomfort.

“Not all who break the law are party followers; perhaps they are controlled, but when a handful of outside mat rempits come and intentionally join in, disruptions happen,” Dzulkhairi said at SMK Telok Mas.

The advisory followed a statement by the Melaka police expressing regret over groups of motorcyclists gathering at intersections near Melaka Sentral on Friday night (13 Nov), which disrupted traffic flow.

Dzulkhairi also disclosed that one man died and two others were injured in a three-motorcycle collision in Kandang while returning home after participating in a political party convoy.

At approximately 11:00 PM on Friday (13 Nov), video footage recorded in Bandar Hilir showed motorcyclists carrying Barisan Nasional (BN) flags and wearing blue colours riding past a red traffic light while pedestrians began crossing.

Prior to polling day, Dzulkhairi announced that 3,332 police personnel were deployed across Melaka to maintain public order.

Delivery Boxes, Party Flags, and Viral Backlash

Earlier in the campaign, PH faced scrutiny over its own motorcycle mobilisation following a candidate announcement and machinery launch event at Stadium Hang Jebat in Krubong on 24 October.

A convoy of about 350 young motorcyclists in red shirts arrived at the event, attended by the Prime Minister and PH Chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Video footage circulating online later showed dozens of youths surrounding red-shirted organisers under a tent behind the stage, demanding promised allowances and fuel payments.

The commotion briefly interrupted a speech by PH Chief Secretariat Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who paused to address the crowd via microphone and instructed party workers to restore order.

Meanwhile, on Friday (13 Nov), Melaka BN Chairman Datuk Seri Utama Dr Ab Rauf Yusoh led a convoy of more than 3,000 motorcycles in Tanjung Bidara.

The event was part of a statewide flash mob involving more than 7,000 motorcycles.

Ab Rauf said the turnout showed strong youth and female participation on the final day of campaigning.

Video documentation showed riders carrying BN flags, including individuals wearing delivery uniforms with Grab boxes.

Public Pushback and the Wider Mat Rempit Debate

The viral videos from Melaka drew immediate pushback across social media platforms, where users criticised the disruption to ordinary motorists and pedestrians.

Commenters on Threads, Instagram, and Facebook questioned whether the riders held valid licences or road tax, while others speculated that participants were paid fuel allowances to bolster crowd sizes

The episode intersects with long-standing public frustration over mat rempit—a term used in Malaysia for youths involved in illegal street racing and reckless motorcycle stunts.

Political figures have been urged not to treat young motorcyclists as “political props” for election mileage, warning that large convoys risk blurring the line between legitimate youth outreach and unlawful road behaviour.

Enforcement data underscores the scale of the wider road safety issue across Malaysia:

Rising road fatalities: Ministry of Transport (MOT) figures released in January recorded 4,340 motorcyclist and pillion deaths out of 6,537 total road fatalities nationwide in 2025, accounting for more than 60 per cent of all road deaths.

Continuous police seizures: Home Ministry parliamentary data showed police confiscated 1,766 motorcycles in 2025 and another 972 between January and May during targeted operations against illegal racing hotspots.

Tougher legal penalties: On 1 November—less than two weeks before the Melaka polls—amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) took effect, introducing mandatory jail sentences of up to two years and fines of up to RM10,000 for first-time illegal racing offenders.

READ MORE: [WATCH] Motorcyclists In “Blue Wave” Colours Spotted Running Red Light In Melaka

READ MORE: Perks For Melaka Voters: Free Coffee, RM10 Theme Parks, Car Checks

READ MORE: Confessions Of An Ex-Mat Lajak; He Moved On From Bicycle To Motorcycle

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