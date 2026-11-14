Melaka Newlyweds Arrive To Vote In Vintage Cars, Forget IDs At Home

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A newlywed couple arrived at a Melaka polling station in full traditional wedding attire today (14 Nov) to cast their ballots, only to realise at the registration queue that they had left their identity cards at home.

Yau Wei Ming, 31, and his bride, Chan Jia Lin, 27, arrived at the SJKC Machap Baru polling centre at approximately 12 PM during the 16th Melaka state election.

The couple travelled to the school in a hired vintage TD2000 vehicle decorated with pink ribbons, accompanied by a seven-car wedding convoy.

According to local media outlet Melaka Hari Ini, the pair visited a temple earlier that morning for prayers and wedding photos before proceeding directly to the polling station.

While queuing to verify their voter details, Yau and Chan discovered they did not have their MyKad identity cards.

The couple then returned to their residence in Kampung Machap Baru to retrieve the documents before going back to the school to cast their votes for the Machap Jaya state seat.

Wedding Planned A Year Ahead

Speaking to reporters, Yau said the couple had set their wedding date a year in advance, before the state election polling date was announced.

Yau, who works in Singapore’s construction sector, and Chan, a human resources executive in the republic, returned to Melaka on Wednesday (11 Nov) ahead of the ceremony.

The election marked Yau’s fourth time voting and Chan’s second.

Outside the school compound, the couple was greeted by Barisan Nasional candidate for Machap Jaya, Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem.

Elsewhere in the state, a second newlywed couple, Aidil Aimin Othman and Nur Farah Ain Mustamam, both 27, brought forward their solemnisation ceremony from 10:30 AM to 9 AM so they could vote in their wedding outfits.

According to the New Straits Times, the pair proceeded directly to SK Jalan Datuk Palembang for Aidil Aimin to cast his ballot in the Bukit Katil constituency before travelling to a separate polling centre in Bukit Baru for Nur Farah Ain to vote.

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