88-Year-Old Chinese Uncle Wakes At 3 AM, Cycles To Vote With BN Flag

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Eighty-eight-year-old Malaysian Chinese, Vong Fook Hoi, widely known as Uncle Wong, woke up at 3:00 AM and cycled more than two kilometres to cast his ballot at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Duyong today (14 Nov), during the 16th Melaka State Election.

Born around 1938, Vong has lived in Seri Duyong since age six and recalls an era when rice paddy farming was the area’s main livelihood.

Now retired, he rides his red bicycle around his neighbourhood, fitted with front and rear baskets.

His adult children live and work in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, and Vong stated that he reminded them to return home early to cast their ballots.

According to MalaysiaGazette, Vong could not sleep the night before polling day and woke at 3 AM, eager to vote early and avoid midday crowds.

He waited for his wife before heading to the school, where he wore a black-and-white patterned short-sleeve shirt and light shorts, shook hands with election workers, and posed with his ink-stained finger.

When reporters asked whom he voted for, Vong laughed and stated, “Kasi siapa tak tahu lah” (Who I gave it to, I do not know).

Grassroots Ties and Polling-Day Flag Rules

Vong has been described as a key grassroots supporter of incumbent Barisan Nasional (BN) Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem.

Over the years, Vong visited Mohd Noor Helmy’s residence almost daily, frequently appeared in the assemblyman’s social media posts, and regarded the Kota Melaka UMNO division Information Chief as a close friend.

Vong stood out with his cheerful demeanour as he joked with reporters and election workers, with commentators highlighting how the rapport between the 88-year-old Chinese resident and the 44-year-old Malay assemblyman transcended generations and communities.

During the 14-day campaign period, Vong accompanied Mohd Noor Helmy to the nomination centre on 31 October and joined walkabouts at the Seri Duyong night market.

He recounted how Mohd Noor Helmy helped him get old-age welfare aid and a hearing aid, and was even cited in local political commentary as Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh’s “poster boy” for Chinese voter outreach.

A 200-Vote Battleground and a Question Over the 50-Metre Flag Ban

In the N.21 Duyong constituency, Mohd Noor Helmy—who won the seat by a 200-vote majority in 2021—is facing Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Poo Long Suan in a two-way contest.

Historically a swing seat, Duyong was held by BN from 1995 to 2013 before falling to DAP in 2013 and 2018, and returning to BN in 2021.

Registered voters in Duyong rose from 18,237 in 2021 to 26,528 for the 2026 state election, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

Video footage and photographs by news media showed a small BN flag attached to Vong’s bicycle near the polling centre perimeter, prompting social media users to question why on-duty personnel allowed the flag near the school.

Under Section 26(1)(g) of the Election Offences Act 1954, wearing, holding, or carrying any item bearing the name, emblem, or symbol of a candidate or political party within 50 metres of a polling station perimeter on polling day is an offence punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to RM5,000, or both.

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