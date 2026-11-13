Melaka Polls: ‘Nostradamus’ Ong Kian Ming Sees A 25-Seat BN-PN Sweep

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Former DAP MP and political analyst Ong Kian Ming projects that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) will win 24 to 25 of the 28 state assembly seats in tomorrow’s (14 Nov) Melaka state election.

In statements published today (13 Nov), via his official Facebook page and the Keluar Sekejap podcast, Ong says Pakatan Harapan (PH) is projected to retain only three to four seats.

The former deputy minister notes that a decisive win for the BN-PN no-contest pact will strengthen cooperation between the two coalitions and pressure Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s federal unity government to survive its full term until the end of 2027.

Ong projects that Melaka PH chairman and former chief minister Adly Zahari of Amanah will lose his Bukit Katil seat to PAS candidate Ridzuan Sarif, noting that 68 per cent of Bukit Katil voters are Malays.

He also predicts that Bersatu will lose two seats, while PAS is positioned to gain ground.

In earlier October assessments, Ong also identified DAP’s Ayer Keroh seat as vulnerable and stated that DAP is unlikely to reclaim Duyong.

Campaign Assessments and Federal Impact

Ong states that PH’s campaign was lacklustre, noting that its two-page manifesto failed to capture public attention.

He adds that Adly, PH’s Chief Minister candidate, spent too much time attacking the incumbent administration rather than presenting a governance plan.

Ong also outlines three broader indicators from the Melaka race:

National Controversies: Ong says a large BN-PN win shows recent national events—specifically Anthony Loke’s resignation as transport minister and Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest—had little impact on Melaka voters.

Chinese-Majority Margins: Ong notes he is monitoring how much MCA reduces DAP’s vote share in Kota Laksamana and Bandar Hilir. Both seats have over 70 per cent Chinese voters, and DAP won them with over 80 per cent of the popular vote in 2021.

Merlimau Bellwether: Ong identifies Merlimau as a test for UMNO Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh. Ong states that increasing his 2021 winning majority of 3,428 votes in a constituency with 28 per cent non-Malay voters would indicate ground-level non-Malay support.

The “Nostradamus” Track Record

Social media commentators and news outlets refer to Ong as “Nostradamus”—a nod to the 16th-century French astrologer and physician famed for his book of prophecies—following his seat projections in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections earlier this year:

The Johor Forecast: In July, Ong projected a BN landslide in Johor, forecasting BN to win up to 53 of the 56 state seats. BN won 48 of the 56 seats, matching his projection of a sweeping PH defeat.

The Negeri Sembilan Forecast: Ahead of the 1 August Negeri Sembilan polls, Ong projected that the BN-PN pact would win 23 to 25 of the 36 seats and that Loke faced a 50-50 contest in Chennah. Loke lost Chennah to BN’s Siow Kong Choon by 688 votes.

Political Friction: In July, PKR vice-president Datuk Seri R. Ramanan rejected the “Nostradamus” comparison, comparing election forecasting to asking a fortune teller for lottery numbers.

Ong later stated in September that internal party dissatisfaction over his Johor and Negeri Sembilan forecasts contributed to his resignation from DAP on August 31, 2026.

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