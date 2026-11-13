Klang Vet Clinic Tracks Down Cat Dumper Who Drops Pet Right Under CCTV

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman who left a cat outside a veterinary clinic in Klang overlooked the surveillance cameras pointed directly at the storefront, leaving staff with the vehicle’s registration details and a clear timeline of the abandonment.

Syifa Veterinary Klinik Klang issued a public notice on Facebook via the Dunia Kucing Malaysia page after closed-circuit television cameras recorded the incident at 1.03 pm on Wednesday (11 Nov).

A clinic administrator said staff secured the suspect’s vehicle details from nearby surveillance cameras.

The clinic wants the woman to contact the facility immediately at 017-8485875 before staff proceed with further action, including filing a police report against the registered vehicle owner.

The administrator said the clinic does not tolerate any form of cat dumping or animal neglect.

Social media users pointed out the irony of discarding a pet directly in front of a medical facility equipped with security cameras, urging staff to hand the evidence straight to police rather than return the cat to the woman.

Under Section 29(1)(k) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, abandoning an animal without reasonable cause is an offence punishable by a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Malaysia’s Growing Cat Dumping Problem

Animal welfare groups said the Klang incident reflects a nationwide pattern of pet abandonment across Malaysia, where stray cat populations are estimated at between four million and five million.

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) said irresponsible ownership and deliberate dumping remain the primary drivers behind the country’s rising stray numbers.

Animal rescuers and veterinary practitioners attributed the trend to several recurring factors:

Uncontrolled breeding: Advocates noted that owners often avoid spaying or neutering pets because of costs or personal misconceptions, resulting in unwanted litters that are later left at markets, eateries, and clinics.

Medical and festive expenses: Rescuers reported spikes in abandonment when pets develop costly medical conditions or when owners travel during major public holidays without arranging boarding. To address cost barriers, welfare organisations noted that subsidised neutering services are available through government Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) clinics (RM30 to RM100), as well as low-cost programmes at SPCA Selangor and DBKL SPCA Klinik Kembiri (RM60 to RM120).

Housing restrictions: Welfare groups pointed out that tenants moving into high-rise strata properties with strict no-pet rules often leave domesticated cats on the streets rather than rehoming them.

Enforcement hurdles: Advocates stated that while strict penalties exist under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, identifying offenders remains difficult because most domestic cats are neither microchipped nor registered, leaving authorities reliant on closed-circuit television footage and public tip-offs.

Animal welfare advocates, researchers, and veterinary authorities also point out that abandonment acts as a direct catalyst for street cruelty, while both trends stem from the exact same root causes: weak enforcement and a “disposable pet” mindset.

READ MORE: Cat Abuse Incident At Ipoh Morning Market Raises Concerns Over Animal Welfare

READ MORE: Stray Cats Found Dismembered With Split Abdomen In UM Campus

READ MORE: Former Teacher Identified As Suspect In Kluang Cat-Dangling Incident

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.