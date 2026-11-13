Great-Granddaughter Revives Story Of Penang Barber-Turned-Banker

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The King’s Chinese: From Barber to Banker, the story of Yeap Chor Ee and the Straits Chinese, written by the tycoon’s great-granddaughter Daryl Yeap, is drawing renewed attention to the life of one of pre-independence Malaya’s most influential Chinese business figures.

Born in Fujian, China, in 1867, Yeap arrived in Penang in 1885 with no formal education or capital.

After working as an itinerant street barber, he expanded into trading, property, and sugar refining before establishing Ban Hin Lee Bank in 1918.

According to historical records, he was the only Straits Chinese businessman in Penang to found a bank entirely with personal capital.

Beyond banking, Yeap shaped Penang’s civic and educational landscape. He funded local schools, donated toward the establishment of Universiti Malaya, and endowed charitable trusts that continue to operate decades after his death in 1952.

His former seaside residence, Homestead, which his family entrusted to an education foundation in 2006, now forms part of the Wawasan Open University campus.

Unlike academic biographies compiled solely from public records, the book draws on a decade of research by Daryl, a former banking analyst, using private family letters, ancestral records, and oral histories.

She stated that writing the biography allowed her to trace how her great-grandfather navigated British colonial governance, traditional clan structures, and the Japanese Occupation while maintaining cross-border commercial ties across Southeast Asia.

Lessons From Colonial Penang for a Modern Community

The renewed interest in Yeap’s life coincides with a heritage forum in George Town recently, where Daryl appeared alongside Datin Paduka Tan Siok Choo, granddaughter of MCA founder Tun Tan Cheng Lock, during the launch of a new biography on Tan.

Historians and community leaders speaking at such forums have pointed to three areas where Yeap’s trajectory remains relevant to contemporary Malaysian Chinese.

Yeap’s model of reinvesting commercial wealth into public education and civic institutions reflects an enduring tradition of community-funded schools and universities in Malaysia.

As a China-born migrant who integrated into Penang’s English-educated Straits Chinese elite, Yeap’s career illustrates how early Chinese leaders balanced ancestral heritage with local Malayan civic life.

During the November George Town panel, speakers noted that revisiting the 1930s banking and social alliances between figures like Yeap and Tan provides younger generations with primary accounts of how Chinese leaders contributed to Malaya’s economic foundation prior to Merdeka.

Commerce Over Politics: The Tycoon Outside the History Books

Despite being Penang’s wealthiest resident in the early 20th century, Yeap remains less prominent in national school textbooks than figures such as Kuala Lumpur pioneer Yap Ah Loy or Tan.

Unlike Tan, who co-founded the MCA and negotiated Malaya’s independence, or Yap, who served as Kapitan Cina during the Selangor Civil War, Yeap focused primarily on commerce and philanthropy rather than formal political office.

Yeap never learned to speak English.

Consequently, he remained less visible in British colonial administrative records than English-educated Straits Chinese peers such as Dr Lim Boon Keng or Song Ong Siang, who actively lobbied the British Empire through the Straits Chinese British Association.

Yeap’s civic footprint was concentrated largely in Penang, and his flagship institution, Ban Hin Lee Bank, was absorbed into Southern Bank and later CIMB Group during Malaysia’s banking consolidation in the 2000s.

Within Southeast Asian business circles, however, Yeap operated alongside the region’s leading Nanyang tycoons.

His contemporaries included Java’s “Sugar King” Oei Tiong Ham—with whom Yeap partnered in the regional sugar trade and whose daughter married Yeap’s son—as well as Penang industrialists Cheong Fatt Tze and Khaw Sim Bee, and Singapore-based rubber and banking pioneers Tan Kah Kee and Lee Kong Chian.

READ MORE: The MCA Man Who Helped Write The Nation’s Merdeka, History Forgot To Write His Name

READ MORE: The Kapitan Cina Of Perak: A Showcase Of The Splendours Of British Malaya

READ MORE: Getting Malaysian Chinese Migration History Right: It Was About Economic Opportunity, Not Communism

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