Abdul Hadi: Wicked Muslims Less Oppressive Than Non-Muslim Rulers

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PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang stated that the most wicked Muslim leaders are less oppressive than non-Muslims during a joint Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) campaign rally in Bukit Katil on Thursday night (12 Nov).

Speaking before more than 1,000 supporters ahead of the 14 November Melaka state election, the Marang MP urged Muslim voters to turn out so Islamic leadership can govern the state.

The most wicked of Muslims, the worst of Muslims governing the country, are not as oppressive as non-Muslims.

He stated that Islamic politics is guided by concepts of sin and reward, whereas non-Muslims do not operate under those religious constraints.

Because we do not come out to vote, others rule. They do as they please; they are unjust and do not fulfil the trust Allah has mandated. That is why Muslims must fulfil this obligation to lead all of humanity.

To illustrate the risks of political division among Malay-Muslim parties, Abdul Hadi used a traditional proverb comparing internal conflict to a pestle and mortar clashing while chickens eat the spilt grain.

Muslims must not be divided, otherwise others will benefit. It is like a pestle and mortar pounding against each other. The harder they clash, the more chickens benefit. The chickens get to eat while we go hungry.

Previous Remarks on Non-Muslims

After the rally, Abdul Hadi told reporters, alongside leaders from UMNO, MCA, PN, Wawasan, and Pejuang, that the BN-PN pact in Melaka focuses on rebuilding Muslim unity rather than Malay supremacy.

He stated that he hopes the cooperation continues into the next general election.

The joint campaign appearance brings PAS together with BN, a coalition Abdul Hadi previously criticised in a 2023 column titled “When Liars, Thieves and Robbers Unite”, when BN formed a federal administration with Pakatan Harapan (PH), political observers noted.

The 12 November speech adds to Abdul Hadi’s earlier remarks about non-Muslims in Malaysian politics.

In August 2022, Abdul Hadi stated on Facebook that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras formed the majority of those driving corruption, prompting 28 police reports and a federal police investigation.

In October 2019, he wrote in Harakah Daily that surrendering political power to non-Muslims is forbidden in Islam.

The 16th Melaka state election features 79 candidates competing across 28 state assembly seats for 687,697 eligible voters, with the BN-PN alliance contesting all 28 seats without overlap against PH (24 seats), Parti Bersama Malaysia (16 seats), Bersatu (seven seats), Putra (one seat), and three independents.

READ MORE: Two Tigers Share One Mountain: MCA, Gerakan Reconcile At Melaka Dinner

READ MORE: PAS States No Fun? Gerakan Chief Drinks Beer, Sings Karaoke To Prove Critics Wrong

READ MORE: Lim Kit Siang Appeals To Revive “Malaysian Dream” Ahead Of Melaka Polls

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malaysiakini and NST.

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