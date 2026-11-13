15 Years, 109 Notices, One Viral Clip: What Really Happened To USJ 9’s Sambal Opah

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The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has rejected social media allegations that it selectively targeted a nasi lemak restaurant in USJ 9, stating that 30 business premises across USJ 9 and USJ 10 faced enforcement action this year.

The controversy started around 11 November, when the operator of Restoran Nasi Lemak Warisan Sambal Opah filmed a night-time video outside his closed USJ 9 shopfront.

In the video, which circulated widely across TikTok, Threads, X, and Facebook, the operator said MBSJ singled out his licensed business for demolition while neighbouring mamak and Chinese restaurants went untouched, alleging uneven treatment of Malay traders and citing envy after 15 years of operation.

He acknowledged receiving a demolition order for a concrete slab over a broken drain on the five-foot way, said the structure predated his tenancy since 2011, and said he had applied for permits after an initial letter before receiving another notice in September.

Pointing toward neighbouring shops and a nearby TNB building, he stated that prolonged enforcement had disrupted his livelihood and challenged the council over whether it would proceed with demolition after the 30 November deadline

Nine Months of Warnings, Four Holdouts, and an Early Exit to Shah Alam

In an official statement on Thursday (12 Nov), MBSJ countered those claims by releasing its 2026 enforcement records.

The council stated that monitoring exercises across USJ 9 and USJ 10 generated 109 enforcement records—comprising notices, compounds, and seizures—against operators placing tables, chairs, and equipment outside premises without permits.

Public records and social media posts show a sequence of administrative notices and an earlier business move:

10 February: MBSJ issued notices to 10 premises owners in USJ 9 over unauthorised additions, including concrete slabs built over public drains that obstructed cleaning and maintenance access, as well as encroaching railings and awnings.

25 May: A follow-up inspection found that six premises complied with the directive, while four premises—including Restoran Nasi Lemak Warisan Sambal Opah—remained non-compliant.

Appeal Extension: MBSJ granted appeals from the four remaining operators and set a final compliance deadline of 30 November.

26 October: The restaurant’s official Facebook page announced that operations had relocated from USJ 9 to a new premises in Alam Impian, Seksyen 35, Shah Alam.

MBSJ stated in its 12 November notice that holding a business licence does not grant permission to construct extensions or occupy public spaces, adding that uniform regulations apply to all operators to maintain public safety and drainage access.

The council also stated that it will pursue legal action if evidence shows individuals are spreading false allegations or inciting racial tension over municipal enforcement.

Broader Subang Jaya Enforcement Context

On 18 February 2025, MBSJ ordered the immediate closure of Yanwo Chinese Seafood Restaurant in SS19 due to a series of regulatory and building violations.

The three-storey eatery had opened in late January 2025 without a mandatory business licence, failed to remove an unapproved signboard prioritising Chinese characters over Bahasa Malaysia by a 3 February deadline, and carried out unapproved renovations in breach of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

In a separate case in June 2023, MBSJ conducted a joint operation in Taman Subang Permai, USJ 1, to demolish illegal concrete drain covers and shut down two restaurants over hygiene and structural breaches.

More recently, on Wednesday (11 Nov), MBSJ, alongside police, Immigration, the Domestic Trade Ministry, and the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), closed four business premises in Subang Mas and Taman Pinggiran USJ and issued 19 notices for operating without valid licences, employing foreign workers, and obstructing public spaces.

READ MORE: High-Profile Subang Jaya Chinese Restaurant Shutdown: MBSJ Presents Clear Case Of Non-Compliance

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