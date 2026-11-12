Watchdogs Urge Practical Checks Before KL’s RM55 Million Walkway Rollout

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Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will begin constructing 22 kilometres of covered pedestrian walkways across all 11 parliamentary constituencies in the federal capital in January 2027 at a cost of RM55 million.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh stated during the Budget 2027 winding-up session in the Dewan Rakyat on 2 November that the project—allocated at two kilometres per constituency—is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2027.

According to Yeoh, the RM55 million operating expenditure aims to improve first- and last-mile connectivity by linking residential areas with bus stops, health clinics, schools, places of worship, and commercial centres.

The upcoming nine-month rollout marks a sharp increase from the 4.35 kilometres of covered walkways completed across 29 locations between 2023 and November 2026.

Additional 20km City Centre Network and Cost Questions

In addition to the constituency allocation, Yeoh said DBKL will construct another 20 kilometres of covered walkways in Kuala Lumpur’s city centre to connect public transit hubs with office complexes, commercial districts, Perdana Botanical Garden, and Titiwangsa Lake Gardens.

The announcement drew renewed attention on social media this week after veteran journalist and social media commentator Andrew Sia shared details of the RM55 million allocation on Facebook, comparing the initiative to Bandar Sunway’s elevated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) skywalk network and attributing the plan to ministerial leadership.

However, urban mobility commentators—pointing to Kuala Lumpur’s long-standing reputation as a car-centric city with fragmented, pedestrian-unfriendly infrastructure—have raised questions over execution and cost-effectiveness.

At RM55 million for 22 kilometres, the allocation averages RM2,500 per metre.

Calls for Inclusive Walking Audits

Civic watchdog page DBKL Watch recently shared a commentary by urban observer Boo Jia Cher looking closely at the RM55 million walkway project, which works out to about RM2,500 per metre.

In the piece, the project is measured against urban planner Jeff Speck’s well-known “General Theory of Walkability”.

As DBKL Watch highlights, simply putting up a roof only addresses physical comfort from the sun and rain.

The commentary pointed out that three other essentials—usefulness, safety, and street-level vibrancy—still fall short if walkways lead to dead ends or leave pedestrians unprotected from speeding traffic.

To fix this, the piece urged authorities to set up an inclusive walkability commission to carry out on-the-ground checks before construction begins.

These audits would bring in wheelchair users, parents with strollers, senior citizens, visually impaired residents, and daily commuters to test kerb ramps, tactile paving, and night lighting firsthand.

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