Two Tigers Share One Mountain: MCA, Gerakan Reconcile At Melaka Dinner

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Setting aside a rivalry long associated with the Chinese saying “one mountain cannot accommodate two tigers”, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and GERAKAN president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai attended a joint goodwill dinner in Ayer Keroh ahead of the 16th Melaka State Election on Saturday (14 November).

In a Facebook post, Lau said MCA hosted the gathering, which included division leaders from both parties.

Lau noted that Wee described the two parties as “like one family” during the event, despite their current positions in rival federal coalitions.

During the Ayer Keroh dinner, Wee, Lau, and party leaders posed for photographs holding up three fingers, representing the ballot number of GERAKAN’s Melaka chairman and Ayer Keroh candidate, Datuk Seri Michael Gan Peng Lam.

Lau said in his post that he hopes Gan wins the upcoming poll.

In the Malaysian political landscape, where party alliances frequently shift between federal and state levels, the dinner marks a public display of coordination between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties.

At the federal level, MCA remains part of the BN coalition within the Unity Government alongside Pakatan Harapan (PH), while GERAKAN sits in the PN opposition bloc.

MCA Protest and the Ayer Keroh Seat Deal

For the Melaka state polls, BN and PN established an electoral pact to avoid multi-cornered contests against PH.

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, GERAKAN was allocated the N.16 Ayer Keroh constituency—a seat traditionally contested by MCA.

The allocation initially drew objections from MCA leadership.

On 24 October, Wee and Melaka MCA leaders walked out of a BN candidate announcement event in protest over the distribution of traditional MCA seats to PN.

Subsequent negotiations between coalition leaders resulted in MCA receiving four constituencies in total—Machap Jaya, Klebang, Bandar Hilir, and Kota Laksamana—while Ayer Keroh remained with GERAKAN.

Decades of Rivalry Inside BN

GERAKAN’s origins are directly tied to an internal split within MCA during the late 1950s.

In 1958, Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu defeated party founder Tun Tan Cheng Lock to become MCA’s second president, but resigned from the presidency in July 1959 and exited the party in December 1960 following disputes with UMNO leadership over parliamentary seat allocations and Chinese education demands.

Lim subsequently founded the United Democratic Party (UDP) in 1962 before merging his political base with several non-communal academics and former Labour Party figures—including Professor Syed Hussein Alatas and Dr Tan Chee Khoon—to establish GERAKAN in March 1968.

In the 1969 general election, GERAKAN defeated the MCA-led Alliance state government in Penang, installing Lim as Chief Minister.

Following GERAKAN’s entry into the Alliance in 1972 and the formation of Barisan Nasional (BN) in 1973, the two parties absorbed another wave of MCA dissidents, including future GERAKAN president Tun Dr Lim Keng Yaik, who was expelled from MCA after a failed internal reform movement.

For the next 45 years inside BN, MCA and GERAKAN maintained a recurring rivalry over seat allocations, competition for Malaysian Chinese voters, and control of the Penang chief ministership—highlighted by episodes such as the 1978 Penang state election, when seven former MCA members contested as independents against GERAKAN candidates.

Following BN’s defeat in the 14th General Election, GERAKAN exited the coalition in June 2018 and later joined PN in February 2021, with leaders from both parties frequently trading public criticisms over their respective political alignments.

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