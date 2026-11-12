Taiwan Freezes Investment Talks With Malaysia Amid US$4.8 Billion Nvidia AI Chip Leak, Silicon Valley Espionage Scandal

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In a development resembling a prime-time corporate thriller, Taiwan has officially paused high-level investment protection negotiations with Malaysia.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei confirmed that Taipei has suspended a series of bilateral investment treaty negotiations originally scheduled for late October.

Officially, this freeze follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s August interview with Al Jazeera, where he restated Malaysia’s long-standing “One China” policy, saying, “I see Taiwan as part of China, period.”

The friction intensified when he compared a potential military conflict across the Taiwan Strait to Malaysia using its own army to stop a domestic state from breaking away.

Taipei strongly rejected the comparison, stating it rationalised military coercion, and responded by freezing upgrades to the 1993 Bilateral Investment Agreement.

The USD$4.8 Billion Shadow Pipeline

However, international trade-tracking documents, transaction registries, and a breaking New York Times report reveal a deeper underlying crisis: a massive security breach involving a shadow pipeline of restricted Nvidia Artificial Intelligence (AI) graphics processors being funnelled through Malaysia.

Between mid-2024 and early 2026, Singapore-based Megaspeed International—appointed an official Nvidia cloud computing partner in 2023—emerged as one of the world’s most aggressive buyers of top-tier, restricted Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs).

Crucially, shipping manifests and corporate papers confirm that its Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, quietly acquired and imported over US$4.8 billion (RM21.36 billion) worth of these heavily sanctioned AI processors and high-end server hardware into data centres across Malaysia and Indonesia that explicitly cater to customers in China.

Allowing advanced hardware to slip into a transhipment hub for restricted markets creates severe compliance risks for Taiwan’s leading technology fabricators, who operate as the primary manufacturing arm for U.S. chip designers.

By publicly framing the suspension as a diplomatic reprisal over Anwar’s “One China” comment, Taipei sent a sharp economic warning to Putrajaya while insulating its sensitive supply chains from Western export-control non-compliance.

The Spy Affair and a US$192 Billion Market Wipeout

The crisis has now expanded directly into the heart of Silicon Valley.

Reports indicate that Nvidia shareholders have filed a massive class-action lawsuit against CEO Jensen Huang in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The plaintiffs accuse the company of violating federal securities laws and causing substantial financial losses.

The legal action follows revelations that Jensen Huang acknowledged a personal affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy and former senior executive at Megaspeed International who maintained close operational connections with the company.

Following the disclosure of the national security risks and the Megaspeed link, Nvidia’s share price plunged 4.27% on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), wiping out US$192.1 billion (RM854.7 billion) in market value in a single trading session.

MITI Hits the Brakes: No Probe Yet

In Putrajaya, Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has moved to calm international markets while clarifying Malaysia’s strict legal stance.

Johari said the ministry has not launched an official investigation into Speedmatrix, citing a total lack of evidence showing a breach of domestic Malaysian laws.

Because Malaysia is not a direct signatory to unilateral U.S. trade curbs, operating data centres for regional clients does not automatically violate local regulations.

However, Johari explicitly warned foreign entities against using the country to bypass international export controls.

“The government will not hesitate to act firmly against any company found to have violated Malaysian law,” Johari stated.

Should credible evidence or a formal request from any foreign authority be received, it will be assessed and acted upon in accordance with our laws and processes.

Should Malaysians Be Concerned?

Economic analysts and local trade associations agree that everyday Malaysians should watch the situation with extreme caution, given the threat of long-term tech job stagnation and capital flight to regional rivals.

The Western Market Sanction Trap: Taiwanese firms manufacturing hardware for European and United States markets must strictly comply with stringent Western security regulations. If Putrajaya is perceived as over-aligning with Beijing’s military stance or failing to secure its tech parks, high-tech firms will systematically divert sensitive operations elsewhere to avoid triggering Western trade sanctions.

Existing Factories vs. Future Growth: Representatives from the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia clarify that existing operational mega-projects—like Chipbond’s massive facility or ASE Global’s expansions in Penang—will not shut down immediately because heavy physical capital is already committed. However, future high-margin AI expansion pipelines are being placed on ice as investors become hyper-cautious.

The Competitor Poaching Threat: Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (Samenta) president William Ng warned that if Malaysia’s perceived geopolitical neutrality fractures, fresh tech capital will instantly pivot to eager neighbours like Vietnam or Thailand, suffocating the growth of domestic engineering SMEs that rely on supplying parts to these foreign facilities.

In the corridors of local policy-making, critics frequently ask why Putrajaya should cater to Taipei when Beijing remains its largest trading partner.

The uncompromising reality, however, is that Malaysia remains completely codependent on Taiwanese technological dominance for its economic survival.

While Malaysia proudly controls roughly 13% of the global chip testing and packaging market, it lacks front-end fabrication capabilities.

Independent modelling from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) indicates that even a non-military, structural “economic quarantine” of Taiwan would trigger a systems shock that slashes Malaysia’s GDP by 4.1% (RM79.5 billion) and permanently eliminates over 250,000 jobs.

A full kinetic cross-strait conflict would cause a devastating 41% GDP collapse.

For middle economies, geopolitical neutrality offers zero protection against an absolute supply chain blackout.

READ MORE: Nvidia Chip Controversy With Malaysian Links, But MITI Says No Probe Yet

Parts of this story have been sourced from Nikkei Asia, Taiwan News, IISS, SCMP and MIDA.

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