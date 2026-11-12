Sunway Medical Centre Jumps 87 Spots To #226 Globally In Hospital Rankings

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Sunway Medical Centre (SMC), Sunway City, has climbed 87 spots to rank #226 globally on Newsweek and Statista’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 list, retaining its position as Malaysia’s top-ranked smart hospital.

The jump from #313 in the 2026 edition reflects the flagship facility’s rapid integration of clinical artificial intelligence, surgical robotics, and hospital-wide digital infrastructure across 33 evaluated countries.

As Malaysia’s largest private quaternary hospital, SMC operates 961 licensed beds across 28 Centres of Excellence and is currently preparing to expand its capacity to over 1,100 beds to meet growing domestic and regional healthcare demand.

Sunway Healthcare Group (SHG) President Datuk Lau Beng Long stated that the recognition reflects the group’s sustained investment in infrastructure, clinical capabilities, and innovative medical solutions to build an integrated regional healthcare ecosystem.

SMC Chief Executive Officer Erica Lam noted that the hospital’s digital investments are focused on strengthening patient safety, improving clinical efficiency, and enhancing overall patient care.

Key technologies driving SMC’s digital maturity score include Malaysia’s first AI-enabled photon-counting CT scanner, which automates clinical workflows while reducing radiation exposure.

Robotic Surgery, Digital Systems and Global Safety Standards

The hospital also operates five robotic-assisted surgical platforms—including the da Vinci Xi for minimally invasive procedures, the AiBLE Spine Surgical Suite for spinal operations, and the Mako, ROSA, and VELYS systems for joint replacements—alongside automated inpatient and outpatient pharmacy systems (IPAS and OPAS) that streamline medication dispensing.

Patient-facing operations are supported by a cloud-based Electronic Medical Record system and the SunMed GO mobile application, which allows patients to manage pre-registration, live queue tracking, and digital medical reports.

Compiled by Newsweek and global data firm Statista, the annual ranking evaluates hospitals based on international surveys of healthcare professionals, digital maturity assessments, and verified healthcare accreditations.

SMC holds triple hospital-wide accreditations from the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) International, and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH)—independent benchmarks that audit hospitals on clinical safety, infection control, medication management, and patient care standards.

Other than its Sunway City flagship, Sunway Healthcare Group operates four other tertiary hospitals across Malaysia—located in Kuala Lumpur (Sunway Velocity), Seberang Jaya (Penang), Kota Damansara (Selangor), and Ipoh (Perak)—with additional hospitals under development in Seremban, Iskandar Puteri, and Putrajaya

Ecosystem Appeal and Continuity of Care

Beyond its technological upgrades, SMC has become a prominent healthcare hub for Malaysians due to its scale and breadth of subspecialties, housing over 300 resident specialists across more than 80 medical disciplines, alongside Malaysia’s first dedicated private Children’s Emergency department.

Its appeal among local and outstation families is further reinforced by its integration within the Sunway City township and direct physical connection to Sunway Sanctuary, SHG’s flagship senior living and wellness residence located atop Tower D.

Annexed directly to the hospital, Sunway Sanctuary provides independent and assisted living for seniors alongside post-hospital discharge recovery, post-orthopaedic rehabilitation, and postnatal confinement care—allowing patients and families to transition seamlessly from acute hospital treatment to step-down recovery within the same complex

Residents and visiting families have noted in public reviews on Tripadvisor and Trip.com that the residence resembles a five-star hotel rather than a traditional nursing home, frequently citing its direct indoor access to hospital check-ups, attentive care staff, and daily wellness activities as key draws—though some reviewers have noted its premium monthly pricing.

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