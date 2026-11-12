Perak Clown Walks Out Of Party Early For First Time Over Unruly Kids

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A Perak-based party entertainer and magician exited an event early for the first time in his career after children depleted his magic supplies and knocked his props onto the floor.

Ajim Sajea, who operates the mobile party service Jiji Clown Entertainment and performs under the stage name Bro Jiji, detailed the incident in a Facebook post today (12 Nov).

Photographs accompanying his statement showed his magic briefcase, folding cart, and event equipment packed inside the boot of a car.

According to Ajim, the situation escalated when children at the gathering exhausted his consumable magic supplies and pushed his equipment until it fell.

He stated that he stopped speaking, packed his belongings, and left the venue to avoid losing his composure in front of the guests.

In the post, Ajim addressed parents directly on the importance of instilling adab—manners and respect—before children develop disrespectful habits.

Behind the Smile: Pressures on Event Performers

He noted that while he is accustomed to handling playful and energetic children, parents should not use the common phrase “budak-budak memang macam tu” (“kids are just like that”) to excuse behaviour that damages another person’s property.

He also pointed to the unseen pressures faced by service workers in the entertainment sector, noting that audiences only see a clown who is constantly smiling without knowing the difficulties encountered behind the scenes.

Operating primarily across Perak—including Ipoh, Manjung, Sitiawan, and Teluk Intan—Ajim regularly performs comedy magic, balloon twisting, and carnival activities for school assemblies, corporate functions, and private celebrations, and has accumulated more than 63,000 TikTok followers.

The post circulated widely across Malaysian parenting and education groups on Facebook, where other event performers and social media users shared accounts of similar incidents involving unsupervised children interfering with performance equipment.

In the comments, fellow performers shared similar experiences of children rummaging through magic bags and scattering equipment during shows, while schoolteachers noted that they face comparable challenges managing pupil behaviour daily.

Social media users also supported Ajim, criticising parents who overlook public misbehaviour under the guise of “gentle parenting” and advising the entertainer to record future performances as evidence in case of client disputes.

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