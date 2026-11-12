Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Resigns, YTL Power Caught In Market Fallout, EPF Exposure Comes Into Focus

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A high-profile executive scandal in Silicon Valley sent ripples across Malaysia’s stock market on Thursday 12 (Nov), proving that what happens in California does not stay in California when retirement funds and flagship data centres are on the line.

Nvidia Corp announced on Thursday that co-founder, president, and chief executive officer Jensen Huang resigned from all executive and board roles with immediate effect.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named interim chief executive officer.

Media reports stated that the resignation followed disclosures of two extramarital affairs, including one involving a Singapore-based technology executive suspected by United States officials of espionage for China, and another involving a senior Nvidia executive who reported directly to Huang.

In a classic case of an ordinary investor hoping for steady gains only to watch a sudden boardroom drama wipe out billions, Malaysian market players quickly calculated the local exposure.

Bursa Malaysia Takes a Hit

On Bursa Malaysia, YTL Power International Bhd shares fell more than eight per cent to close at RM4.40 on Thursday, erasing over RM3 billion in market capitalisation.

YTL Power operates a major artificial intelligence data centre in Johor powered by Nvidia processors.

The broader Nvidia investigation centres on Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm probed by United States authorities over allegations that it diverted restricted Nvidia chips from a Malaysian data centre to China.

No verified evidence links YTL Power to Megaspeed or any export control violations.

However, institutional funds sold down Malaysian artificial intelligence, semiconductor, and data centre-linked counters, including electronics manufacturing firm NationGate Holdings, YTL Power’s parent, YTL Corp, and construction players.

CGS International said in a research note that the share price correction in YTL Power was overdone, citing earnings support from its core utilities operations in Singapore and the United Kingdom.

EPF Exposure Remains Contained

Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) holds positions on both sides of the market reaction.

According to United States Securities and Exchange Commission Form 13F filings for the second quarter of 2026, the EPF held approximately 6.85 million shares of Nvidia, making the chipmaker its second-largest disclosed United States equity holding.

Bursa Malaysia filings also show that the EPF holds an approximate 12.74 per cent direct stake in YTL Power.

Financial disclosures from the EPF indicate that its total investment assets stand at RM1.54 trillion, with RM57.5 billion in investment income recorded in the first half of 2026.

Based on those figures, the single-day paper decline in Nvidia shares represents less than 0.04 per cent of the fund’s total asset base.

The EPF stated in its half-year report that unrealised mark-to-market equity fluctuations are not distributable as dividends, which are funded from realised gains, fixed income, and cash dividends.

READ MORE: Taiwan Freezes Investment Talks With Malaysia Amid US$4.8 Billion Nvidia AI Chip Leak, Silicon Valley Espionage Scandal

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