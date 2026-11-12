Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Resigns, YTL Power Caught In Market Fallout, EPF Exposure Comes Into Focus
Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday following revelations of extramarital affairs, sending shockwaves through Bursa Malaysia as YTL Power lost over RM3 billion in market value and prompting questions over Employees Provident Fund (EPF) exposure.
A high-profile executive scandal in Silicon Valley sent ripples across Malaysia’s stock market on Thursday 12 (Nov), proving that what happens in California does not stay in California when retirement funds and flagship data centres are on the line.
Nvidia Corp announced on Thursday that co-founder, president, and chief executive officer Jensen Huang resigned from all executive and board roles with immediate effect.
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named interim chief executive officer.
Media reports stated that the resignation followed disclosures of two extramarital affairs, including one involving a Singapore-based technology executive suspected by United States officials of espionage for China, and another involving a senior Nvidia executive who reported directly to Huang.
In a classic case of an ordinary investor hoping for steady gains only to watch a sudden boardroom drama wipe out billions, Malaysian market players quickly calculated the local exposure.
Bursa Malaysia Takes a Hit
On Bursa Malaysia, YTL Power International Bhd shares fell more than eight per cent to close at RM4.40 on Thursday, erasing over RM3 billion in market capitalisation.