Lim Kit Siang Appeals To Revive “Malaysian Dream” Ahead Of Melaka Polls

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Retired DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang has acknowledged widespread public dissatisfaction over the pace of government reforms in an open letter to Melaka voters ahead of the 16th Melaka State Election on Saturday (14 November).

In a statement issued on Wednesday (11 November), Lim wrote that while reforms had been carried out, they were insufficient and had generated a “groundswell of disappointment” among citizens.

He stated that fulfilling reform pledges requires “one or two full terms in office” and noted that leaders from the majority community must spearhead those changes.

The letter was published one day after DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke Siew Fook resigned as Transport Minister with immediate effect on Tuesday (10 November).

Loke stepped down following a Kuala Lumpur High Court order allowing former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Lim Invokes 1969 Melaka Roots in Voter Appeal

Lim, who stepped down from active party leadership in 2022, framed Loke’s Cabinet exit as a “starting point” for Melaka voters to revive what he termed the “Malaysian Dream”—a vision in which citizens identify as Malaysian first ahead of ethnic backgrounds.

Recalling his entry into politics when DAP fielded him in the Bandar Melaka parliamentary constituency during the 1969 general election, Lim noted that the toppling of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in 2018 proved short-lived, ending in 2020.

In Melaka, Pakatan Harapan (PH) faces a coordinated challenge from BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN), which have formed an electoral pact to avoid multi-cornered contests against PH across the state’s 28 constituencies.

Lim concluded his appeal by calling on Melaka voters to cast their ballots for all DAP and PH candidates on Saturday.

Political Climate Ahead of Polling Day

The Melaka state election takes place against a backdrop of shifting alliances and heightened political friction in Putrajaya, with observers viewing the 28-seat contest as a testbed ahead of the 16th General Election.

Across the state, 79 candidates are competing in 11 straight fights, 11 three-cornered contests, and six four-cornered races. Under their seat-sharing arrangement, BN is contesting 23 constituencies—including 18 by UMNO—while PN is fielding candidates in five, eliminating direct clashes between the two coalitions.

UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan stated that the two coalitions are targeting 60 per cent of the vote share by combining their respective 29 per cent and 31 per cent tallies from the 15th General Election.

Meanwhile, PH—which held five seats before the assembly’s dissolution and is contesting 24 seats—enters the polls after recent state election setbacks in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

Political analysts noted that while Loke’s resignation sent a political signal to core DAP supporters, it may not be sufficient to reverse discontent stemming from Najib’s house arrest, the pace of reforms, and PH’s federal cooperation with UMNO.

At the same time, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan criticised Loke’s resignation as inappropriate, stating that stepping down over a royal pardon appeared to question the constitutional authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Mohamad also urged party workers to mobilise supporters early on polling day, citing afternoon rainfall during the monsoon season as a potential factor affecting turnout.

Voter sentiment among Melaka’s Chinese electorate—which accounts for 21.1 per cent of the state’s citizen population according to Department of Statistics Malaysia data—remains a central focus.

While BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi cited internal studies indicating a shift in Chinese voter support toward BN, PH leaders, including Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari, have urged outstation voters to return home to cast their ballots.

Parts of this story have been sourced from CNA, NST, FMT and Bernama.

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